An AirMed helicopter landed on I-12 eastbound at about noon Tuesday, with the help of local officials, to help airlift a patient from a crash to a Baton Rouge hospital, an Acadian Ambulance spokesperson said.
The crash happened before the Walker exit.
Randall Mann, with Acadian Ambulance, said that AirMed got a call from a fire department shortly before noon, requesting an airlift for one patient.
Mann said that in such instances, AirMed works with local fire departments and law enforcement agencies to create a safe space to land on the interstate.
"We often land on highways and roads" to get patients to the hospital, Mann said.