More than three weeks after explosions and fire tore through a unit at Dow Chemcial, all employees returned to work Monday at the Plaquemine-area complex.
Previously, only essential employees were working at the 1,500-acre facility while workers in Dow's Emergency Operations Center stablized the damaged Gylcol II unit and assessed damage to the affected equipment, company officials said in a Facebook post Monday afternoon.
"We remain committed to the safety of our employees, near neighbors and community. We are grateful for the continued support from our community," the company said in the statement.
During the period where only essential workers were allowed inside Dow, the company had been removing leftover product from tanks and damaged equipment, known as "deinventorying."
The company did not disclose the level of damage or how it might affect prodution in the unit, though production elsewhere in the plant has continued, the company has said.
The Glycol Unit II, which is near La. 1 and La. 1148 north of Plaquemine, exploded in a mushroom cloud around 9:15 p.m. July 14, sparking a fire that wasn't extinguished for a day and a half. As a precaution, residents were ordered to shelter in their homes and turn off the air conditioners in the summer heat for several hours after the blast until early on July 15.
Dow has not disclosed a potential cause for the fire, but has said it has released ethylene oxide and ethyl chloride. The amounts remain undisclosed. Dow and state Department of Environmental Quality officials have said air monitoring around the fire did not detect emissions of either chemical outside the plant perimeter.
Ethylene oxide is a highly flammable, colorless gas and is a potent human carcinogen with long-term exposure, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says.
The company had also planned to extend the discharge of fire deluge water and other wastewater from outside the plant's process