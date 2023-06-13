b19--1.jpg

Photo provided by a DOTD camera.

All westbound lanes of the I-10 Mississippi River bridge have reopened after a mid-morning accident, the state Department of Transportation and Development said shortly before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. 

Congestion has reached Essen Lane, the DOTD said. 

 

