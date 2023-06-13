All westbound lanes of the I-10 Mississippi River bridge have reopened after a mid-morning accident, the state Department of Transportation and Development said shortly before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Congestion has reached Essen Lane, the DOTD said.
Email Ellyn Couvillion at ecouvillion@theadvocate.com.