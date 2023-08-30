With a water outage continuing in the residential halls on the Southern University campus, all classes are canceled for Wednesday, the university said.
The water outages began on Tuesday, and "facilities services will continue to work to resolve the issue," Southern University said on social media Wednesday morning.
Water has been restored for two buildings, the Moody Intramural Sports Complex and the U.S. Jones Hall.
Students will have access to showers and restrooms at the sports complex, the university said.
While water is out at the residential halls, three of them -- Bradford Hall, Bethune Hall and Reed Hall -- will be open for female students. Two other dorms, Grandison Hall and White Hall will be available for male students.
"Alternative options for student housing are being explored," Southern University said. "We apologize for the inconvenience."