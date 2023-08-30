Classes at Southern University will resume as scheduled Thursday after water service was reestablished to all buildings.
With a water outage continuing in the residential halls on the campus, all classes had been canceled for Wednesday, the university said. The outages began on Tuesday.
But a post on the school's Facebook page Wednesday afternoon announced that the problem had been resolved campus wide.
"We apologize for any interruptions to your daily campus life these outages may have caused," the post stated.
Southern also announced a revised academic calendar:
• First non-payment purge: Thursday, Sept. 7
• Last day to add and drop courses: Friday, Sept. 8
• Enrollment verification: Monday, Sept. 11
• Financial aid disbursement: Tuesday, Sept. 12
Southern's water woes are part of a continuing series of obstacles local students have faced this semester, in addition to record hot weather.
• LSU canceled classes on the second day of the semester, Tuesday, Aug. 22, because of a power outage. The outage affected more than 4,000 customers in Baton Rouge, knocking out air conditioning during an extended period of brutal heat. Power reportedly was restored for most customers by around 10:45 a.m.
• For the East Baton Rouge Parish school system, transportation problems due to a shortage of drivers as well as working buses have left students routinely stranded as they waited for late or nonexistent buses. The disruptions, and the district's shifting response to them, have left many students behind on instructional time, meaning some schools will have to adjust their schedules to catch up.