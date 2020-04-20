While the ongoing coronavirus crisis likely has squelched any chance that the trial of the Alton Sterling wrongful death lawsuit will occur this year, lawyers on both sides aren't ruling out the possibility of a settlement.

The suit was filed on behalf of Sterling's five children in mid-2017, a year after the 37-year-old black man was fatally shot by a white Baton Rouge police officer during a struggle outside a North Foster Drive convenience store. A trial was scheduled to start Monday.

Protests in the days after the July 5, 2016, shooting led to nearly 200 arrests. Just days after Sterling's funeral, a lone gunman from Kansas City, Missouri, ambushed officers at an Airline Highway strip mall near police headquarters on July 17, 2016, killing two city policemen and an East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputy and wounding three other officers.

The East Baton Rouge Metro Council was unable to agree last December on a proposed settlement that resulted from mediation in the Sterling suit.

L. Chris Stewart, an Atlanta-based lawyer who represents Sterling's two oldest children and their mothers, reiterated last week that "political posturing" has gotten in the way of a resolution.

"We're open to resolving it. We've tried multiple times," he said. "The case is about politics now and not about people. So I don't see it resolving, though we are open to that happening. It's no longer about the case or about a man being killed or an officer who shouldn't have been hired. It's politics."

The suit's defendants are the city-parish; Baton Rouge Police Department; former Police Chief Carl Dabadie; Blane Salamoni, the former officer who shot Sterling six times; and Howie Lake II, the other officer involved in the fatal encounter with Sterling.

The plaintiffs include Andricka Williams, the mother of three of Sterling's children; Quinyetta McMillon, the mother of one of his children; and Kimberly Pierson, the mother of one of his children.

Stephen Carleton, who represents Salamoni, said his client maintains his actions were justified but "doesn't want to have to relive" the fatal encounter with Sterling.

"If it can be resolved he would be supportive of that," Carleton said.

Baton Rouge lawyer Michael Adams, one of the lawyers for Sterling's three youngest children and their mother, said both sides are waiting on a ruling from the Louisiana Supreme Court on whether the plaintiffs are entitled to the results of Salamoni's pre-employment psychological evaluation, which department leadership reviewed during the hiring process.

Caldwell, over Salamoni's objection, ordered the city last summer to release the documents. The state 1st Circuit Court of Appeal agreed with the judge, and the matter is now before the state high court.

The trial of the Sterling suit had been set to begin Monday, but the date was later scrubbed after state District Judge Mike Caldwell retired. The case was assigned to another 19th Judicial District Court judge, Don Johnson, who recused himself. The case is now being handled by 19th JDC Judge William Morvant.

"We're still open to resolve it," Adams said.

Gov. John Bel Edwards statewide coronavirus stay-at-home order remains in effect through this month. The state Supreme Court has postponed all jury trials, both civil and criminal, statewide until May 4 at the earliest, and the 19th JDC remains closed until May 1.

Morvant has scheduled a status conference in the case for July 7.

East Baton Rouge Parish Attorney Andy Dotson said there is a "high likelihood" the trial of the Sterling suit won't begin until next year, but he added that the city-parish "is likewise open to resolution."

"The Mayor, the Metro Council, and the Parish Attorney's Office have, and will continue, to collaborate on possible resolutions of this matter short of trial," he wrote in an email Wednesday.

The Sterling family's lawsuit alleges the shooting exemplified longstanding problems of racist attitudes and excessive force among Baton Rouge police officers. The suit claims Salamoni and Lake ignored department policies and training during the deadly encounter.

Salamoni was fired in 2018 by current Police Chief Murphy Paul but appealed and in a settlement last year was allowed to resign.

Lake, who tased Sterling and helped wrestle him to the ground but did not fire his gun, last fall dropped his appeal of a three-day suspension he received for his actions. He remains on the police force.

Lake's attorney, Kyle Kershaw, said he agrees that the trial will be set some time next year.

After exhaustive investigations, federal and state prosecutors determined there was not sufficient evidence to bring charges against Salamoni and Lake.

The shooting occurred outside the Triple S Food Mart, where Sterling made a living by selling homemade CDs and DVDs. The officers were responding to an anonymous 911 caller who claimed a man matching Sterling's description had threatened him with a gun outside the store, according to a summary of the 10-month federal probe released by the Justice Department.

Two cellphone videos taken by bystanders captured the graphic conclusion of the roughly 90-second encounter. Salamoni can be heard yelling "gun" in the brief video clips just before the shooting.

Lake retrieved a loaded .38-caliber revolver from Sterling's pocket just after the shooting and both officers told investigators they thought Sterling was reaching for the weapon, according to federal authorities.

