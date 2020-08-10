There was "absolutely nothing" Baton Rouge police officer Howie Lake II could have done to prevent fellow officer Blane Salamoni from fatally shooting Alton Sterling in 2016, Lake's attorney argues in a new court filing.

But a lawyer for Sterling's three youngest children and their mother said Monday he completely disagrees with that statement and will oppose Lake's attempt to be dismissed from a lawsuit that Sterling's family filed three years ago.

Lake's attorney filed a motion Thursday asking a Baton Rouge district judge to dismiss Lake from the wrongful death suit that the Black man's family filed against both White officers, the city-parish and others.

Lake, who tased Sterling and helped wrestle him to the ground but did not fire his gun, claims his actions on July 5, 2016, were reasonable and that he did not use excessive force against Sterling.

Lake and then-officer Salamoni had responded to an anonymous 911 caller who claimed a man matching Sterling's description threatened him with a gun outside the Triple S Food Mart on North Foster Drive, authorities have said.

Salamoni fatally shot Sterling, 37, during a struggle that ensued. The shooting ignited nationwide protests.

Lake's attorney, Kyle Kershaw, argues in his motion that the 911 dispatch provided Lake with the "reasonable suspicion necessary to briefly detain Sterling for questioning and further investigation."

"Because the reasonable suspicion concerned the possession and use of a firearm, Ofc. Lake also had the right to frisk Sterling for weapons. This gave Ofc. Lake the right to request that Sterling put his hands in a safe place (on a nearby vehicle) for the officer's safety and that of others," Kershaw contends.

He notes in the motion that Lake's request was met with resistance by Sterling.

"Instead of compliance, Sterling turned away and at no time did he willingly place his hands on the vehicle as requested," Kershaw states.

Two cellphone videos taken by bystanders captured the graphic conclusion of the roughly 90-second encounter. Salamoni can be heard yelling "gun" in the brief video clips just before he shoots Sterling six times.

Lake retrieved a loaded .38-caliber revolver from Sterling's pocket just after the shooting and both officers told investigators they thought Sterling was reaching for the weapon, federal authorities have said.

Kershaw writes that the Sterling family "cannot prove that Ofc. Lake's actions were the cause-in-fact of Mr. Sterling's death.

"There was absolutely nothing that Ofc. Lake could have done to prevent the shooting of Sterling by Ofc. Salamoni," Kershaw adds.

Michael Adams, one of the lawyers for Sterling's youngest children and their mother, said Monday that Lake arrived at the Triple S Food Mart before Salamoni, who shortly after reaching the scene drew his gun and pointed it at Sterling's head.

Adams said Lake did nothing to try to de-escalate the situation.

"That's what Howie's going to have to answer for," Adams said.

The lawsuit claims that during the deadly encounter, Salamoni and Lake ignored department policies and training. It also alleges the shooting exemplified longstanding problems of racist attitudes and excessive force among Baton Rouge police officers.

Salamoni was fired in 2018 by current Police Chief Murphy Paul but appealed and in a settlement last year was allowed to resign. Lake last fall dropped his appeal of a three-day suspension he received for his actions and remains on the police force.

Federal and state prosecutors determined there was insufficient evidence to bring charges against Salamoni and Lake.

The lawsuit is scheduled for trial March 1, but the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council is slated Aug. 26 to consider a $5 million settlement. If the measure is approved, it would authorize the Parish Attorney's Office to offer the settlement to Sterling's family with dollars appropriated from the city-parish's Insurance Reserve Funds.

Protests in the days after the shooting led to nearly 200 arrests. Just days after Sterling's funeral, a lone gunman from Kansas City, Missouri, opened fire on officers at an Airline Highway business near police headquarters July 17, 2016, killing two city policemen and an East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputy and wounding three other officers.