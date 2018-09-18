An attorney for the family of Alton Sterling revealed Tuesday that former Baton Rouge police officer Blane Salamoni was called "borderline nuts" by a BRPD official in an internal email after Salamoni got into an argument with another officer at a July 2015 training session, a year before he fatally shot Sterling.

Attorney L. Chris Stewart said that admission by a supervisor within the Baton Rouge Police Department, which was shared with other supervisors, exemplifies a larger problem in how the city responds to troubled cops.

“What we’ve realized even further is this was not just the act of a rogue cop, Blane Salamoni, this was a systematic failure by the police department and also those that oversee the police department," Stewart said Tuesday morning. "One year later, this borderline nuts — using the language of BRPD, — officer, shot and killed Alton Sterling. Why borderline nuts officer was allowed to be on the streets?"

The email Stewart referenced was sent on July 21, 2015 after firearm training session, where Firearms Training Unit Commander Sgt. Robert Knight said Salamoni and another officer got into a "pretty heated argument," the email says.

"I had to get between them and get them in the range office," Knight wrote in the email to J. Darron Leach, the former director of training at BRPD. "I got them to apologize to each other after I read the riot act. Both of them are borderline nuts. I will call you in the morning to give you the full report, but no punches thrown and they shook hands at the end."

Stewart is on a team of lawyers representing Sterling's five children in a lawsuit against the police department, the officers and the city, where they are each blamed for the wrongful death of Sterling. The lawsuit was filed in June 2017.

Attorneys met for a status conference on that case Tuesday morning, where state District Judge Micheal Caldwell set the trial date for April 20, 2020.

"Many of us didn’t feel like we had a proper resolution from the federal government, many of us didn’t feel like we got a proper resolution from the state attorney general," said attorney Michael Adams, also representing Sterling's children. "Here’s a chance for us to really get in and look at the conduct of these officers and get a civil jury to decide these officers were wrong."

The attorneys said they are open to a settlement with the city, but want it to include both financial compensation for the children who lost their father as well as concrete changes within the capital city's police department.

"It has to be about reform so that this doesn’t happen again to anyone else," Stewart said. He said they plan to find out what police department leaders, city council members and mayoral administrations knew about Salamoni before the Sterling shooting, and why no action was taken to keep such an officer off the street. He also said they will look into how Salamoni's parents, both current or former high-ranking officials at BRPD, might have influenced any decisions.

On July 5, 2016 officers Howie Lake III and Salamoni, both white, responded to a call about a man selling CDs outside of a convenience store on North Foster Drive who threatened someone with a gun. They attempted to arrest Sterling, a 37-year-old black man who fit the description for the suspect. After a brief struggle with the officers that lasted less than 90 seconds, Salamoni fired his weapon multiple times at Sterling, killing him.

Afterwards, officers found a loaded handgun in Sterling's pocket.

In May 2017 after an almost year-long investigation, the Department of Justice declined to pursue federal civil rights charges against the officers involved in the fatal shooting of Sterling.

In March, Attorney General Jeff Landry announced he would not file state criminal charges against the officers. But, about a week later, Baton Rouge Police officials fired Salamoni for violating department policy. Lake was suspended for three days. Both officers have appealed those decisions to the Municipal Police and Fire Civil Service Board, which will hear their cases this fall.

"This case needs to be resolved," Adams said.