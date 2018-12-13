The Baton Rouge civil service board agreed on Friday to again delay hearing former city police officer Blane Salamoni's appeal of his dismissal for his role in the 2016 fatal shooting of Alton Sterling.
In a special meeting on Friday morning — a week before the appeal hearing was scheduled — the municipal fire and police civil service board pushed back Salamoni's hearing for the second time. He was fired in March.
After he filed his appeal this spring, the board scheduled to hear the case in October, but moved it back to Dec. 20 and 21. The attorneys for both the Baton Rouge Police Department and Salamoni determined they would each need at least a full day to present their case, which meant if the hearing extended to a third day it would fall on Christmas Eve. The civil service board agreed that would not work.
However, the board, the department and the attorneys could not settle on a date to reschedule the hearing, considering weeks all the way through April — which would be more than a year after Salamoni was fired and almost three years from Sterling's death. They hope to chose a date next week at the civil service board's regularly scheduled meeting.
In July 2016, Salamoni and officer Howie Lake II attempted to arrest Sterling, a 37-year-old black man, outside a convenience store on North Foster Drive after a complaint came in about a man selling CDs threatening someone with a gun.
Sterling matched the description and, after a brief struggle with the officers that lasted less than 90 seconds, he was shot six times by Salamoni. Officers found a loaded handgun in Sterling's pocket.
Bystanders captured part of the deadly interaction on video and shared the clips on social media, sparking days of protests in Baton Rouge and nationwide.
Lake was suspended for three days for his role in the incident, but has since returned to the police force. He has also appealed to the civil service board, which oversees the discipline process for Baton Rouge fire and police personnel and has the power to overturn decisions.