The Napoleonville Board of Alderman suspended on Friday its contract with an electronic speed enforcement company after facing days of criticism from constituents and accusations by the sheriff that operation amounted to an unfair "speed trap."
Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon, who has been critical of village's decision to start the speeding enforcement program without talking to him first, recently urged residents on Facebook to ignore the Napoleonville tickets.
A representative of the company behind the program countered Friday that the town has a speeding problem and is apparently choosing not to address it.
"So, they have a speeding problem, and they're choosing, because of sheriff pressure or public pressure, to no longer address that speeding problem and that's, you know, that's their decision," said Craig Stephens, representative of Emergent Enforcement Solutions, which is based in north Louisiana.
Stephens didn't know about the village's actions until contacted by a reporter Friday; no company officials were at the special morning board meeting in Napoleonville.
Responding to constituent concerns about speeding on La. 1, the Board of Aldermen had voted to hire Emergent Enforcement Solutions earlier this year. Mayor Ron Animashaun signed a contract with the company in March. Enforcement began June 30.
Prior to the speeding program, the village hadn't had an active police department in years. The Sheriff's Office has provided law enforcement services.
Village and company officials said Emergent Enforcement Solutions provided the equipment and software and a POST-certified officer, who was sworn in as a village officer.
The officer used equipmnt that clocks driver's speeds and takes pictures of the vehicle from the front and at the rear license plate. It's not clear who paid the officer.
After some review, the tickets are mailed to alleged violators and driver had the option to challenge the ticket before a village hearing officer with a $50 fee.
Sheriff's officials say they didn't find out about the program until they read about it in public notices in the local newspaper; the uproar began after the first batch of tickets went out.
An estimated 218 tickets were issued on the first day of enforcement on June 30, the sheriff said. Tickets start at $200 for at least 6 mph over the 30 mph speed limit in town, a state recommended threshold for speeding tickets.
In an interview and before the board, Falcon said he got involved because of some of the ticketing practices he was seeing. He said he was concerned that such an aggressive ticketing program in a parish as poor as Assumption is might not be the best way to control speeding and could hurt the Napoleonville's small businesses by steering traffic away from them.
He alleged that at least some tickets appeared to indicate drivers were having their speed measured on La. 1 just outside the village limits on both sides of town, where the speed limit is higher than the 30 mph limit in town. Sheriff's officials contended that, in those cases, the village officer would be acting outside his jurisdiction.
Falcon also pointed out that on the south side of town, the speed limit drops from 55 mph to 30 mph and some of the ticketing practices haven't appeared to give a reasonable enough period for drivers to slow down.
Falcon recounted the puzzled and worried public reactions to the first round of tickets, saying he spoke to a woman in her late 80s on a fixed income who had received two speeding tickets 15 minutes apart when she drove down from Bertrandville to Napoleonville recently.
"How is she supposed to pay $400 in tickets in one day," he asked in the interview.
Before the Board and Animashaun went into a closed session on Friday to discuss the legality of halting the contract, the sheriff shared copies of tickets with the board that, he said, showed ticketing was happened outside the village limits.
After about 10 minutes in closed session, the board and mayor re-emerged and the aldermen voted to suspend their ordinance that allows electronic speed enforcement. The board has plans to start the formal steps to remove the ordinance Aug. 8.
Board members said later they concluded that the way the program was laid out was more aggressive than expected. One called the whole episode a "teachable moment."
Falcon said his traffic data show the area has had some accidents but doesn't have a signficiant speeding problem. But he told the board members he was looking for a mobile sign that will show drivers their speed and would put out patrol officers for speeding enforcement if the village asks for it.
On Friday, Stephens disputed the criticisms as ill-informed and claimed the board was being bullied into dropping an effort to address a real speeding problem in town.
Stephens suggested that the number of tickets so far indicated the small town on Bayou Lafourche did have a speeding problem. The number of tickets back up the company's preliminary research that also indicated speeding has been a problem.
He said his company's speeding enforcement system has cut speeding in other towns in Louisiana after drivers became used to the program, though he declined to identify any of those communities.
Responding to some of Falcon's criticisms about the first batch of tickets, Stephens said that the village could drop any tickets that were improperly issued, or what's called being spoiled.
Stephens said the sheriff hasn't spoken with his company to find out more about how it works.
Deputies who didn't know about the program initially pulled over and questioned the program's sworn officer in the first days of enforcement as he stood on the side of La. 1. Later, he was issued a ticket by sheriff's deputies for alleged making an illegal U-turn and allowing trash to fly out of the back of his truck, sheriff's deputies said.
Stephens said the officer had a covered bed on his pickup.