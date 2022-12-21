Gov. John Bel Edwards announced late Wednesday that Terri Porche Ricks will be Louisiana's next secretary of the Department of Children and Family Services after she started the job last month on an interim basis.
Ricks has served as the agency's deputy secretary since 2016 and was an undersecretary at the department from 2004 to 2008. She took over as the agency's leader last month, after former DCFS Secretary Marketa Garner Walters resigned amid outcry and frustration over continued deaths of children on DCFS' radar.
Since then, Ricks has testified twice at the Louisiana Legislature about her plans to stabilize the agency despite an exodus of seasoned caseworkers and skyrocketing calls to the state's hotline for child abuse and neglect.
“All these efforts are about getting our eyes on every child in a timely manner," Ricks told legislators during a Dec. 7 hearing. "We want to ensure timely assessment of safety; it is the thing that weighed on me the most as I stepped into this position."
Edwards also announced that he was naming Amanda Brunson as an assistant secretary for the agency. Brunson has worked as DCFS' special projects officer for child welfare since last year, and previously worked for the nonprofit Prevent Child Abuse Louisiana.
“No doubt there are many challenges facing child welfare agencies, including here in Louisiana, but I am impressed by the way Terri has taken her years of knowledge and put it into leading the department and finding solutions," the governor said in a statement. "Amanda likewise will be a vital asset as we work to give Louisiana’s children the services they deserve.”