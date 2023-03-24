A Thibodaux man irate that he hadn't yet received a check in the mail hummed a rock at U.S. postal worker Thursday and injured her arm, Assumption Parish sheriff's deputies said.
Deputies arrested Ronald Washington Jr., 27, after the postal worker reported the encounter near Labadieville, deputies said in a statement Friday.
The postal worker had been on her regular mail route along La. 1014 when the man, later identified as Washington, jumped in front of her postal truck and demanded she deliver his check, deputies said.
It wasn't immediately clear what the payment was for.
As the postal worker drove off, Washington began chasing her and threw the rock through the passenger-side window of the truck, deputies said.
The rock cut her arm.
Sheriff's deputies booked Washington with one count of aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon.
Washington, 300 block of Half Oak Drive, Thibodaux, remained on Friday in Assumption Parish Detention Center near Napoleonville and was awaiting the setting of bail, deputies said.