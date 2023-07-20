It has been a year since Livingston Parish leaders first passed and then lifted a temporary ban on major developments, under pressure from residents complaining of growing flood risk, overwhelmed infrastrucutre and overcrowded schools.
That initial pause on construction allowed the parish council to hammer out new rules limiting the pace of growth. But over the past few months, debates between the council, residents and developers have continued unabated, and even spilled into federal court.
Now the parish council is considering another moratorium on big new neighborhoods — this time one that could last for a year. Some council members say they should have taken longer than 60 days on their first attempt to hash out stronger protections for residents.
“We, the councilmen, failed them,” said Counciman Gerald McMorris in a recent public meeting.
The zoning fallout
It has been a contentious summer for one of the fastest growing parishes in the state.
Since the council passed a slew of zoning categories in 2021, there has been a concentrated push to draft and approve official maps that would allow officials to enforce those labels. Still, by spring of this year, only a handful of maps had passed into law — theoretically leaving several districts with few limits on development.
After the 2016 flood, parish residents have grown more wary of new construction that could worsen drainage and lead to lost homes and water-logged communities struggling to rebuild. Their anger and anxiety has fueled the council's push to tighten the parish's laws and rein in some of the largest subdivisions slated for the area.
One such site plan that has galvanized area residents is Deer Run, a 2,000-lot subdivision slated for 4-H Club Road. While many have aggressively crusaded against the development for more than a year, the developer — Ascension Properties Inc. — publicly fired back in recent months.
In May, Ascension Properties filed a lawsuit in federal court alleging the council violated state and parish zoning laws when it enacted the zoning map for District 5 — which is where the project would reside — and targeted Deer Run in the process. Meanwhile, District 5 residents took their grievances to a Livingston Parish judge, arguing the developer's site plan violated local ordinances and that officials should halt construction until the project complies with the law.
District 5 residents won a tenuous victory in court over their claim, requiring the Deer Run developer to follow current zoning laws that say the subdivision must have 1-acre lots, instead of 40-foot-wide lots. However, until the zoning question is decided in federal court, it is not clear if that outcome will stand.
Amid the battle, the council has contracted with urban planning firm Villavaso & Associates, LLC to complete the parish's zoning and opted to work with a specialized attorney, Steven Irving, to provide legal services related to zoning.
A fierce debate
In a recent public meeting this week to discuss the possibility of a 12-month moratorium, those for and against a construction freeze came out in force.
Proposed by Councilman Shane Mack, the drafted version of the moratorium would last for at least a year, exclude commercial development, and apply only to property that is being subdivided or re-subdivided into more than 50 lots or more than 100 acres.
However, Mack emphasized he was open to tweaks and suggestions for how to shape the language to best serve the community before the final version is brought to the council for a vote.
“I think the best way to make positive change in Livingston Parish is to get all these concerned citizens and developers and people of this parish in a room and hash this out,” Mack said. “This is for us and the future of Livingston Parish.”
Mack said the aim is to maintain the current housing density in the parish while the council addresses the zoning question.
"This is not about stopping development," said State Rep. Valarie Hodges, R- Denham Springs, who spoke in favor of the moratorium. "It’s really about managing it. And it’s about responsible development, because so many people are moving here, and we have to have a plan."
However, Scott Kirkpatrick, who spoke on behalf of the Greater Baton Rouge Home Builders Association, urged the council to simply stick to the plan it had made coming out of the previous moratorium instead of attempting to implement such a sweeping and long-term pause.
"We think that is a good way forward," he said. "We would absolutely want to work with y’all…to get this zoning done as soon as possible. We think that’s in everybody’s best interests.”
Some residents also questioned how the freeze would impact workers in the parish and if it would negatively affect the region's economy. One speaker who said they worked in the real estate industry pointed out that, with no subdivisions being built and people reluctant to move because of formerly low interest rates that plummeted during the pandemic, the parish's much-lauded growth may slow.
Some of the loudest voices resisting the moratorium came from within the council. Councilman Jeff Ard, who is running for parish president, addressed the ordinance committee with some hostility, arguing he had heard conflicting information from their zoning attorney on whether a moratorium is necessary for certain districts. Ard is one of the few council members who had his zoning map approved early in the process.
Ard claimed he was informed his district would not need a moratorium since zoning was in place — though Mack argued there is a need to "modify and enhance existing zoning."
“I just feel like I did my job,” he said. “What is our plan before we shut this down?”
Councilman Tracy Girlinghouse, who had pushed the hardest of his colleagues to work on their zoning maps, agreed there was some confusion regarding legal advice on whether a moratorium is needed for the zoned districts.
"I went out and zoned my district, first and foremost. I tried to get it done. And I did, I got it done," he said. "If I can help it at all, I don't want to back up on that."
Girlinghouse also mused whether they should seek a 12-month moratorium when roughly half of the council will no longer be serving by January — halfway through the proposed construction pause.
"It's hard to go past our time," he said.