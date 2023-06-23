Art projects, a block party and other community events are scheduled for Saturday and next week as part of the Summer of Hope, Baton Rouge's campaign to tamp down gun violence.
The sweltering summer months often see an uptick in shootings, so last year city leaders launched a focused effort to hold community events and outreach programs in a push to rein in the violence. Now in its second year, the initiative has included bicycling rides, Juneteenth celebrations and other events.
Events planned for Saturday include:
Saturday, June 24
- A "Heal the Block" party with music, food and other activities; 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 4000 Gus Young Ave.
- The Levitt Amp Baton Rouge Music Series; 5 p.m. at Scotlandville Plaza 8551 Scotland Ave.
- A Community Connection Bootcamp; 4:30 p.m. at Galvez Plaza, 238 North Blvd.
Next week, the LSU Museum of Art is hosting neighborhood arts projects from 10 a.m. to noon at locations throughout the parish:
- Tuesday: Baker High School, 3200 Groom Road
- Wednesday: My Faith Thrift Store, 8844 Greenwell Springs Road
- Thursday: Baker High School
- Friday: Pearl George Community Center, 4000 Gus Young Ave.
Parish officials also advertised a two-day youth entrepreneurship leadership boot camp for kids 11 to 17 on Tuesday and Wednesday at Greater St. Luke Baptist Church, 132 N. 23rd St.
"This summer, let Baton Rouge shine brightly as a beacon of hope, reminding the world that we are stronger together," Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said in a statement publicizing the events. "I invite our community to join in and embrace the spirit of unity and peace this summer."
More information about these and future events is available at summerofhopebr.com. Groups looking to submit their own events to be publicized can go to summerofhopebr.com/eventsubmission.