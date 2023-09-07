High school English teacher Dawn Wilmott has a new story to tell her freshman and sophomore students when she goes back to class.
Nominated by a former student, Wilmott accepted the "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" and skydived for the first time Thursday, free-falling and then floating down more than 12,000 feet and landing on a grassy spot between the runaway and the tarmac at the Louisiana Regional Airport in Gonzales.
The 48-year-old Watson-area woman rode down in tandem with a U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team member as part of a promotional event for the Army's Baton Rouge-area recruiting battalion.
Wilmott, like other participants, was attached to the front of her Golden Knights team member and went down with him under the embrace of one parachute.
Saying she was nervous on the way up, Wilmott calmly waited in the hot, twin-engine plane as it climbed to altitude, she said, and she and two other participants went through their safety checks before she jumped out the side of the aircraft.
"When you get into that door and there's no looking back, there's nothing you can do to stop; it's basically rock, rock, rock and then out the door," she said, describing her pre-jump motions.
Wilmott teaches West Feliciana High students to write and think critically and tapped some of her educator's vocabulary to describe the experience in the air: "fabulous," "awesome" and "surreal," she said.
She added that the quiet once the chute opened was "serene" with views of the airport and onlookers below, the nearby Interstate 10 and the far-off horizon.
Wilmott was part of a group of teachers, police officers, government workers and others invited to take part in jumps over three days at the general aviation airport in Ascension Parish.
Fifteen jumps were planned each day between Tuesday and Thursday. Jason Ball, airport manager, went for a jump himself earlier this week.
The Golden Knights, which also has teams that perform at air shows and sporting events, has one team dedicated to taking local residents up for jumps, a local recruiting official said. The U.S. Army Parachute Team is based at Fort Liberty in North Carolina.
Jennifer Villaume, a civilian spokeswoman for the Baton Rouge Army Recruiting Battalion, said demonstrations like the one in Gonzales are intended to show people what the Army can do and draw interest in recruitment.
Jumpers received a safety briefing, provided their height and weight, and signed a waiver before suiting up for the jumps.
A few, like one police officer on Wilmott's plane Thursday, decided against jumping once they were in the air.
Blake Roussel, a 27-year-old grants administrator for St. James Parish government, made the plunge along with Wilmott.
Roussel, who lives in Hester, said he was nervous and kind of numb on the way up. Once out the door, though, he enjoyed the jump, feeling he was in "capable hands" with a team member who had jumped 6,000 times.
"I'd definitely do it again," Roussel said.
Wilmott said her students can't wait to see the video of her jump.