U.S. Army veterans looking for civilian jobs after their military service might find their next roles with the Louisiana State Police or State Fire Marshal's Office, after the agencies joined an Army program that helps veterans line up that important first job interview.
The Army program, "Partnership for Your Success," works with partner businesses and public agencies to guarantee veterans, as well as soldiers about to leave the service, an interview with the employers of their choice.
"It's a win-win situation," said Lt. Robert Fontenot, executive officer for State Police recruiting and public affairs.
Fontenot says the program bolsters Army recruiting, when prospective soldiers learn about the work opportunities they will have after their service, while employers have a new pool of potential employees.
"I have high expectations of the program," Fontenot said.
State Police and the State Fire Marshal's Office joined the program in a signing ceremony with Army officials Tuesday in Baton Rouge.
Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director with the State Fire Marshal's Office, said agency employees wear many hats: investigating arsons, inspecting buildings, reviewing commercial building plans, and licensing fireworks displays and amusement rides.
And, during emergencies, Fire Marshal employees manage evacuation shelters and help with search-and-rescue missions.
"Veterans are folks who can handle having 'too much on their plate,'" Rodrigue said. "They're dedicated and want to contribute to their communities."
Fontenot, with State Police, said that, in addition to its troopers, State Police has civilian employees working in its crime lab and its intelligence center.
He said the partnership with the Army will be an additional recruiting tool, along with the social media posts that have been highly successful for State Police, as well as in-state and out-of-state career fairs.
"Right now we're looking to fill over 200 trooper positions," he said.