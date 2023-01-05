Less than a day after a pregnant woman was injured by gunfire in Ascension Parish, Zachary police officers unwittingly captured the two suspects as they burglarized vehicles miles to the north, authorities said.
Zachary police said Thursday those men, Jacolby Lockett and Keylon Robinson, were caught Tuesday afternoon near Cedar Trail Avenue following a brief chase on foot.
Officers later determined they were the same men accused of an attempted vehicle burglary and shooting around 10 p.m. Monday north of the Oak Grove area in Ascension, Zachary Police said in a Facebook post.
The Zachary Police social media post Thursday provides new details into the events leading up to the men's arrest over the shooting in Ascension on Monday night.
Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies announced Wednesday evening they had obtained warrants for the arrest of Lockett and Robinson — but they were already in custody in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison following a string of other vehicle burglaries.
Ascension deputies accused them of burglarizing a vehicle in the Oakland Crossing neighborhood off La. 73, near Bayou Manchac, when homeowners approached them. At least one of the assailants fired multiple shots at the family as the duo fled in a black sport utility vehicle, deputies said.
The pregnant woman was grazed by a bullet but had non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said.
Zachary Police said Thursday that officers found three guns in connection with the arrest of Robinson and Lockett: one on the ground near one of the men, one in the jacket pocket of one of the men, and another under the driver's side seat of their vehicle.
Police said one of the men admitted that at least one of the recovered guns had been stolen from a vehicle Monday night. Officers later learned the suspects' vehicle also had been stolen in Baton Rouge on Dec. 30.
Zachary officers said they didn't learn Lockett, 19, and Robinson, 20, were also wanted in Ascension until after they were arrested.
They were booked in East Baton Rouge on counts of simple burglary and illegal possession of stolen things. Robinson was also booked on a count of illegal carrying of a weapon and resisting an officer, police said. Lockett is also wanted in Allen Parisih.
They are wanted in Ascension Parish on three counts of attempted second-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree feticide, two counts aggravated burglary, five counts of simple vehicle burglary and multiple other counts, including illegal use of a weapon, deputies said.