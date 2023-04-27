Police have arrested a man they say shot and killed one of his sisters and wounded another during a celebration of life for their brother, who was also killed in a shooting.
Gerald McDowell, 29, has been booked on counts of first degree murder, attempted first degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.
Kevineisha McDowell, 18, and her family had gathered in the 3500 block of Geronimo Street on April 23 to mourn the loss of her brother, 19-year-old Kevin Dunn, who had been shot and killed on Dayton Street just three days earlier. An argument broke out, during which her other brother allegedly began shooting at about 10 p.m., police said this week.
McDowell was shot and died at the scene, while her 27-year-old sister sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. She is now in stable condition and is expected to survive, according to police.