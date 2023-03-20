A Baton Rouge man, already in jail for another count, has been arrested for his involvement in the improper disposal of the body of Nathan Millard, the Georgia man who went missing last month, Baton Rouge Police said.
Derrick Perkins, 45, was already jailed for accusations he used Millard's debit card the evening he disappeared.
In addition to his earlier arrest on a count of access device fraud, Perkins now faces additional counts of unlawful disposal of remains, obstruction of justice, simple criminal damage to property and failure to seek justice in his arrest on Monday, BRPD said.
On the night of Feb. 22, Millard, in Baton Rouge for a business trip, had gone to an LSU basketball game and a downtown bar with his client, before heading to his nearby hotel. He was later seen on security video leaving the hotel.
Baton Rouge police say Millard visited several local businesses later that evening and did not seem to be in distress.
More than a week later, Millard's body was found behind a shuttered funeral home on Scenic Highway after police received a call about a foul odor coming from the area. His body had been wrapped in a rug and plastic and discarded near a cluster of fast food restaurants less than a mile from the city's ExxonMobil plant.
The coroner said Millard's body had no visible external or internal trauma.
