The battle over abortion access in Louisiana has shifted to an appellate court, as state Attorney General Jeff Landry on Friday challenged a Baton Rouge judge’s block of the state’s abortion ban.
Landry on Friday asked the First Circuit Court of Appeal to suspend 19th Judicial District Judge Don Johnson’s Thursday ruling, which granted a preliminary injunction blocking the law.
Thursday’s ruling was a win for plaintiffs, who have argued that the state’s law was unconstitutionally vague, among other things. Challenging the ban are the Hope Medical Group for Women, a Shreveport abortion clinic, as well as a New Orleans doctor and a nonprofit with New Orleans chapters.
If the court sides with Landry, the ban would be restored while his appeal moves forward. The appeal will be randomly assigned to a three-judge panel; the 12-judge Baton Rouge-based court is comprised of 11 Republicans and one Democrat.
While appeals to the First Circuit typically take months to decide, the abortion case could get a quicker hearing if the parties ask for it to be expedited and the judges agree. Rodd Naquin, chief deputy clerk at the First Circuit, said without a case being expedited, it typically is heard in three to five months at the earliest.
After the First Circuit acts, the losing side is expected to appeal to the Louisiana Supreme Court.
The law in question subjects those who perform abortions to up to 15 years in prison. Created in 2006 and updated this year, it was written to go into effect as soon as the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the 49-year-old ruling that legalized the pregnancy-ending procedure.
Abortion providers challenging the ban argue that it will wreak havoc on medical care in the state, as doctors will be unsure of when to intervene to save a patient’s life by providing an abortion procedure or inducing a miscarriage.
But Landry’s lawyers argue the law is clear, and that doctors will be safe if they use “reasonable medical judgment.”
The state’s three abortion clinics said this week they are offering abortions while the law is blocked.