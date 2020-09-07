With one more mile behind her, Amy Hall glanced down at her wrist, looking for the next name on her list and finding the inspiration to keep running — and to keep praying.
That "pray list" carried her through 26.2 miles Monday morning as Hall and nine other runners completed the virtual Boston Marathon by running instead in Baton Rouge. The historic race in Boston was canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but participants were invited to run the same distance elsewhere and report their times.
The marathon route, which snaked through LSU campus and into the Garden District, was decorated with signs marking the towns surrounding Boston where the traditional race is run. There was even a red Citgo sign.
Hall finished in 4 hours and 23 minutes. She spent that time putting one sneaker in front of the other and thinking about the people she knows who are going through tough times, dedicating each mile to a different person or group whose names she had printed on a wristband.
Her list was overflowing, a reflection of the challenges and tragedies that 2020 has delivered: people rebuilding after Hurricane Laura, fleeing California wildfires and mourning the loss of friends and relatives to COVID.
Hall, the dean of FranU's nursing school, also prayed for the nurses still fighting for their patients now more than six months into the pandemic. She prayed for her students, the next generation of nurses, and for friends with sick relatives and parents isolated in nursing homes.
"In praying for them and thinking about them, they lift me up," she said. "They keep me going, even when I feel really tired and don't think I can go any farther."
Hall ran the race in Boston last year and had planned to repeat the experience again in 2020.
The location was different, but the distance was the same Monday morning, and she received an unannounced visit from her parents, who drove down to Baton Rouge from their home in Illinois to surprise her at the finish line. By then, she was almost too tired to be surprised.
"I'm usually just saying Hail Marys toward the end," she said with a smile not long after finishing, a mimosa in one hand and plate of fresh beignets in the other.
Hall started running when she was 43 and hasn't stopped. She and her husband moved to Baton Rouge a few years ago, and she said the local running community made her feel immediately at home.
The Varsity Sports running group organized the Baton Rouge version of the Boston Marathon after realizing so many of their members had qualified for Boston and would be participating in the virtual race. That's a testament to the strength and commitment of the running community, said Jenni Peters, owner of Varsity Sports.
Peters ran about 8 miles alongside some of the marathon runners on Monday, keeping them company and cheering them on.
"We wanted to capture the spirit of Boston," she said. "I was inspired and motivated and could feel the excitement in the air even though we're in Baton Rouge."
The weather also cooperated Monday morning, with relatively low humidity after weeks of oppressive mugginess.
"Even though a lot of races have been canceled, running is not canceled," Hall said. "It's a blessing to be doing this right here at home, with all our friends."
Her plan for the afternoon was to have a celebratory lunch with her parents, but first a shower.