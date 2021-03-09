Davis Rhorer, 65, the executive director of the Baton Rouge Downtown Development District, has died, his brother confirmed Tuesday.
Rhorer's brother, Dr. Jim Rhorer, said his brother passed away from complications related to the coronavirus Tuesday afternoon after being admitted into the hospital Feb. 7.
"We just appreciate the love and support of that the community has shown for my brother," he said. "(Davis) was a steward of forward thinking for the community."
Former metro councilwoman Tara Wicker called Davis the "godfather of downtown." Rhorer served as the executive director of the Downtown Development District since its creation in 1987.
"Downtown was his baby," Wicker said upon hearing the news Tuesday afternoon. "He and I worked together when I was young--back in the 90s--fresh out of college as a young community organizer."
"When everyone was thinking about turning the lights out downtown, he was the one that said we can do better; who had an understanding of what downtown could be," she said.
A Baton Rouge native, Rhorer graduated from Catholic High School in 1974 and from LSU in 1979 with a degree in landscape architecture. He did postgraduate work in urban planning in Florence, Italy. He was a city-parish employee for seven years, first with the city-parish Planning Commission and then with the Division of Community and Economic Development, before being named as the head of the DDD.
In an interview shortly after being named head of the DDD, Rhorer said his job was to bring people and businesses back to downtown.
In a statement, the Downtown Development District said Rhorer’s passion and commitment to the redevelopment of downtown “was a spark that ignited a fire in the community”.
“His enthusiasm was contagious and his ability to ring people together to effect change was a special gift that will be greatly missed and not easily replaced,” the organization said.
In a prepared statement, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said Rhorer believed downtown was the heart and soul of Baton Rouge. And she credited his time as the leader of the DDD as being the guide toward its revitalization.
"His impact on Baton Rouge will be felt for generations," Broome wrote. "Not only did I consider him a community leader, but he was a friend. My deepest condolences and most heartfelt prayers go out to his family and loved ones."
John Davies, president and chief executive officer of the Baton Rouge Area Foundation, said Rhorer’s death “is a really sad day for Baton Rouge.”
“He gently but constantly pushed a progressive agenda that suggested Baton Rouge could be better,” Davies said. “And he lived it. He was always downtown riding his bike or his motor scooter.”
An example of Rhorer’s dedication to make Baton Rouge better is the North Boulevard Greenway, a stretch of bicycle paths, walkways and benches, lined with more than 1,000 plants. Some of the best and most creative landscape architects were brought in for the project.
“I don’t know if the North Boulevard Greenway gets done without him,” said downtown developer Mike Wampold. “You can see his footprints all over downtown.”
Former mayor Tom Ed McHugh quipped he would lock his office doors because Rhorer visited frequently, most times asking for funding and support for various downtown initiatives and projects.
“It was like a kid, every time I turned around he was in there for something,” McHugh joked. “But I really depended on him a great deal because I trusted his judgement. If there was a major issues involving downtown, he was the first person I talked to for perspective.”
Rhorer also served as a commissioner for the city-parish’s parks and recreation board. A role gained in 2013 when he was appointed by former mayor Kip Holden, and then reappointed by Broome.
Rhorer served as chairman of the Planning and Park Resources committee and participated in a variety of other committees, taking a keen interest in the numerous construction projects BREC undertakes each year, especially those connected to the ambitious Bicycle/Pedestrian Master Plan which will add 400-miles of connectivity trails for bicyclists, runners and walkers in East Baton Rouge Parish.
“It was an honor to meet with Davis Rhorer every month for the past eight years. He brought the same vision and passion to BREC that he used to make the Downtown Development District a success against seemingly long odds,” BREC Superintendent Corey Wilson said in a prepared statement. “His work is a shining example of what can be accomplished when people work together to better serve a community and we will continue implementing the trails master plan to make his vision of connectivity a reality,” said Wilson.
