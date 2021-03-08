The city-parish has launched a new website to assess the needs of residents still struggling to pay rent due to the coronavirus pandemic as it prepares to receive additional federal funding for its rental assistance program.

Through its new digital website, www.EBRemergencysolutions.com, the city-parish says it will "rapidly and efficiently" prioritize how it will dole out assistance approved in the last coronavirus relief package.

Baton Rouge, so far, has received $6.5 million from the U.S. Treasury to implement a rental assistance program and is set to receive another $22.5 million to address needs already on East Baton Rouge Parish's waiting list with the Louisiana Emergency Rental Assistance Program, officials said Monday.

"As federal resources continue to roll down to our community, it is important we determine the true needs so we can develop and expand partnerships and programs coordinated across multiple agencies to help residents get current on rent and ultimately keep people in their homes, as well as addressing other needs that contribute to basic quality of life," Mayor-President Sharon Westin Broome said in a prepared statement Monday.

Under federal guidelines, the money can cover up to 12 months of back rent and three months of future rent payments, with an option for an additional three months if needed. It is available to cover the rent for those making 80% of the area's average median income, with an emphasis on those making just 50%.

The city-parish previously gave out nearly $900,000 to various rental and mortgage assistance programs with the first round of federal stimulus money passed down from Congress last year through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act.

One of those agencies, the Urban Restoration Enhancement Corporation, said in January said it didn't have enough money to keep up with the demand of those needing assistance with rental payments as the pandemic continued.

Residents who submit needs assessments through the city-parish's online portal will then receive a notice on how they can apply for assistance if they are qualified once the program launches March 15.

In addition, the Mayor's Office is hosting a webinar for landlords at 10 a.m. Wednesday to provide information about the rental assistance program. Landlords can register at www.brla.gov/communitydevelopment