More than 7,000 Beta Club students and teachers from school clubs statewide will be in downtown Baton Rouge next week for the educational organization's annual convention.
The Louisiana State Beta Club's convention for 2019 will be held Jan. 8-10 at the Raising Cane's River Center.
The Downtown Development District on Friday said the conventioneers will be staying at downtown hotels, as well as enjoying downtown restaurants and attractions.
"Help downtown welcome the Beta convention group … expect and prepare for a large influx of customers," the DDD said in an email to the downtown business community.