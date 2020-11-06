Baton Rouge's park system plans to develop its fairgrounds site along Airline Highway into a "community park" and will take public input at a pair of public hearings Tuesday.
BREC says turning Airline Highway Park into a community park will fill a gap in outdoor recreation spaces in the southeastern part of the parish.
The park is home to the Baton Rouge Fairgrounds, and sits on 100 acres where Ward Creek enters Bayou Manchac at the Ascension Parish border.
The sessions will start Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Santa Maria Golf Club, 18460 Santa Maria Pkwy., and at 5:30 p.m. at the Highland Road Park Gymnasium, along North Amiss Road at the rear of the park.
Each public hearing will last two hours, and the public can arrive at any time during the sessions. Exhibits will be on display at stations in a walk-through open house style. Members of the project team will be available to answer questions and take comments.
BREC will also provide feedback and comment forms.
Face masks will be required of everyone entering buildings. Those unable to attend can visit https://www.brec.org/index.cfm/page/AirlineHwyParkImprovements to see the plans and submit comments.