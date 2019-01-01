PRAIRIEVILLE — Expected to open Wednesday, a leased office tucked inside a brick-façade strip center off Jefferson Highway will be the Ascension Parish Assessor's Office's first physical presence in the fast-growing northwestern corner of the parish.
The office is one small example of government services, bit by bit, moving north to meet demand in the increasingly populous arc of unincorporated communities across Ascension's northern tier: Dutchtown, Prairieville and Galvez.
Located just west of Airline Highway and a mile southwest of La. 42, the office of one employee, initially, will offer services that residents in Prairieville currently must travel to the parish courthouse annex in Gonzales or even across the Mississippi River to Donaldsonville to receive.
Assessor M.J. "Mert" Smiley Jr. said he had been thinking about opening a satellite location for a few years as a good portion of the walk-in traffic at his Gonzales office has been from residents who live north of La. 621, a rough boundary between Gonzales and Ascension's unincorporated northern end. Many of those visitors are new homeowners seeking to register their homestead exemptions, he added.
Smiley said what pushed him to open the satellite office was a more-recent observation this fall: the numbers of people who used a newly opened early voting location inside the parish's Oak Grove Community Center at La. 42 and Jefferson, which happens to be just northeast of the assessor's new satellite office.
Smiley said that response, along with the concentration of title companies and other real estate businesses in the Airline corridor of Prairieville, suggested to him there was enough demand to justify the new office.
"We know that now we're closer, we know that more people are going to use our office here," Smiley said.
The new early voting location in Prairieville was opened for the first time ahead of the Nov. 6 election and again for the Dec. 8 election through the combined effort of Clerk of Court Bridget Hanna, Registrar of Voters Robert Poché and parish government.
According to the registrar of voter's office, more than 4,700 people cast early votes at the Oak Grove location in the Nov. 6 and Dec. 8 elections.
In the Nov. 6 election, which had strong early voting numbers overall, 3,796 people cast early ballots in Oak Grove, representing more than 9 percent of all people who voted in Ascension for that election date.
An area in northwestern Ascension that the U.S. Census Bureau has defined as Prairieville — it's slightly bigger than the Prairieville fire district and includes Dutchtown — had an estimated 30,536 residents in 2017.
Called the Prairieville Census Designated Place, this area had about a quarter of the parish's total population in 2017 and has grown by 13.5 percent just since 2010, estimates show. If Prairieville were incorporated, it would be Ascension's largest city with nearly triple the population of Gonzales.
Yet the center of local government on the parish's east bank still remains in Gonzales, along Irma Boulevard and Worthey Road, where Gonzales city government and many parish offices, including Smiley's, are located.
It will likely remain that way for the foreseeable future. Parish government finished a $6.9 million government complex a few years ago in the area. The parish, state district judges and Hanna are also in the early design stages for a new $26 million courthouse on Worthey next to the parish complex.
At the same time, over the past nearly two decades, there has also been a smaller trend to bring services north as the population rises in Prairieville and surrounding areas.
The Sheriff's Office opened a patrol substation in Duplessis, which is between Gonzales and Prairieville, in the late 1990s to serve the north, though it was closed in September 2017 for a move to a new full-service office closer to Gonzales' outskirts.
Beginning in the mid-2000s, voters started adopting new taxes and fees for a paid fire department in Prairieville as staff was added to fill new fire stations. The school system has continued to add elementary schools and has long-term plans for a new high school in the Prairieville area.
Yet, Smiley's office is the first local government building located in the Prairieville that isn't tied to emergency services, schools, parks or libraries but dedicated to more general services.
Through the years, there have been nascent but ultimately unsuccessful efforts to incorporate in Prairieville, and periodically local officials will question why, in their view, parish government doesn't take the area more into consideration.
Last year, Parish Councilman Daniel "Doc" Satterlee questioned the parish's long-standing practice of splitting its bimonthly, evening council meetings between Gonzales and Donaldsonville, the historic parish seat. He suggested going to Donaldsonville was a lengthy, traffic-burdened route for him and his northern Ascension constituents, especially those working in Baton Rouge.
Teri Casso, the Dutchtown-area parish councilwoman who leads the parish's Finance Committee, said there really haven't been discussions about a new parish office building in Prairieville.
She said the parish is trying to address the needs of the north through an enhanced online interface for work requests and a new parish call center.
Walter Comeaux, the president of Commerce Title & Abstract Co., welcomes Smiley's new office. While local governments don't really ever leave their historic homes, in his view, they do tend to open new locations in growing areas eventually, just as retail businesses follow rooftops, Comeaux said.
"The time will come that it just makes sense to be more closely located to the public," said Comeaux, whose Baton Rouge business has a Prairieville office off Airline.
Though the Sheriff's Office shifted southward with its new offices opened in 2017, Chief Deputy Bobby Webre said La. 42 in Prairieville is undergoing an expansion in an area already keeping deputies busy.
"The northwest quadrant of the parish is an area demanding more of (our) attention," he said.