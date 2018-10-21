The list of DWI arrests in East Baton Rouge published in The Advocate fairly regularly reports arrests on fourth and higher offenses. How does the District Attorney’s Office handle cases involving fourth and higher DWI offenses?
"Well, that’s a broad question," says East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III. "A lot of questions have to be answered as to how we prosecute fourth-offense and greater DWIs. But generally it is as the law allows.
"The state must probe the existence of and occasionally fight allegations concerning the legitimacy of the prior convictions. But the trial proof itself is no different between a first DWI and a fourth. The difference lies in the sentence to be imposed by a judge: up to 6 months in jail for a DWI-1st and up to 30 years imprisonment for a DWI-4th.
"In considering how we prosecute and how we charge DWI multiple offenses, we review the facts of the case, strength of our case, prior conviction dates and jurisdiction of conviction, legitimacy of predicate offense, alcohol level, prior treatment, other arrests, wreck or injuries, breath or blood test results and years between arrest and conviction."
Intersection blues
When will something be done at the Pecue-Industriplex intersection? The Pecue side desperately needs a right turn lane and two lanes that go south across Airline. The Industriplex side needs pothole repairs in the right turn lane that will last more than two weeks.
Fred Raiford, city-parish director of transportation and drainage, says: "I can appreciate your reader's concern and we do have problems with the existing area and improvements need to added to this intersection.
"As for a right turn lane needed at the Pecue-Industriplex area, a turning lane needs to be improved at that site. We may be able to widen and improve the existing right turn lane. As for including an additional thru lane, that may need to be added later. It is more complicated, which would mean additional work on the Industriplex roadway. We can look at adding it at a later date. As for making the repairs to the turning movement on Industriplex and Airline, that has been sent to the maintenance director for them to schedule."