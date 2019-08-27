Bayou Chene reopened for maritime traffic Tuesday morning after the removal of a barge deliberately sunken in the waterway southeast of Morgan City for three months to halt backwater flooding from the Atchafalaya River, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
The barge has been sunk into Bayou Chene twice before in recent history, in 2011 and 2016, to block high water in the river from seeping into low-lying parts of Assumption, Iberville, Lafourche, St. Mary and Terrebonne parishes southwest of Baton Rouge.
High water flowing down the Atchafalaya past Morgan City will actually turn and head northwest up Bayou Chene into the Lake Palourde and Lake Verret watersheds, causing flooding across that region. (See an animation of how that seepage works here, according to the St. Mary Levee District.)
The bayou closure this time came as the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge and New Orleans encountered record-breaking high water for its duration, as heavy rain and snow in the Midwest caused the river system to swell for months unabated.
For a time, when Bayou Chene was first closed, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers mulled whether to open the Morganza Spillway for only the third time in its history to ease pressure on Mississippi levees downstream. The spillway's opening sends floodwater over land, affecting farms, communities and wildlife.
Though the agency ended up not doing that, it did, for the first time ever, open the Bonnet Carre' Spillway upstream of New Orleans twice in one year.
Petty Officer 3rd Class John Michelli, spokesman for the Coast Guard's 8th District, said Bayou Chene reopened Tuesday for water traffic.
He referred questions about the timeline and process of the barge's removal to the St. Mary Levee District, which is overseeing the temporary flood protection measure.
Officials with the district were expected to be in meetings through late Tuesday afternoon.
The temporary barge, which also had to be removed after the 2011 and 2016 high water events, is costly. St. Mary levee officials have said the 2016 closure cost $7 million.
In February, the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority pledged $80 million to build a permanent floodgate and levee protection system from the swamps southeast of the bayou to Morgan City to the northwest.
The entire levee and floodgate system is expected to be finished by mid-2022, a levee district summary says.
A barge was sunk in Bayou Chene for the first time in 1973, another year of historic high water that also saw Morganza opened for the first time ever.