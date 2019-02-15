LSU quietly parted ways with a high-ranking administrator who oversaw Greek organizations and other aspects of student life around the same time last month that school officials announced they were closing LSU's chapter of Delta Kappa Epsilon amid hazing allegations that have now led to arrests.

Kurt Keppler, who had been a top LSU administrator since 2010, is no longer in the role of vice president for student affairs. The position was earlier known as vice president for student life and enrollment services.

"While this is a personnel matter and we cannot comment on specifics, it is not uncommon to see administrative changes at a university, especially when new leadership comes in such as a new president or provost," said LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard on Friday.

LSU does indeed have a new provost. The university late last year appointed Stacia Haynie as provost and executive vice president. Haynie had held the job on an interim basis and was previously the university's dean of the college of humanities and social sciences.

Keppler did not immediately respond to messages from The Advocate on Friday afternoon. He last tweeted from his LSU account — where he frequently posted about student activities happening at the university — on Jan. 15.

That appears to be when he was eased out of the role. People who work in offices that Keppler oversaw — including the LSU Office of Greek Life, the LSU Recreation Center, the Olinde Career Center and multiple other departments — received notices Jan. 15 informing them that Keppler was no longer in his position.

LSU's media relations office did not immediately respond to questions Friday about why Keppler was no longer in role of vice president of student affairs, nor did they answer questions about the effective date of Keppler's departure.

But the same week that notices went out about Keppler, LSU and the DKE national chapter both announced that they were shutting down DKE's LSU presence after an investigation that found students had violated its hazing and alcohol policies.

Nine LSU students who were part of the DKE fraternity have been arrested in the past two days. Warrants supporting the arrests allege that fraternity members beat pledges with metal pipes, doused them in gasoline, forced them to walk on glass, urinated on them and more.

The allegations come less than two years after Max Gruver, an LSU Phi Delta Theta fraternity pledge, died after a night of heavy drinking at his fraternity house. At the time, LSU administrators announced that they would crack down on the culture of hazing implicated in Gruver's death.

LSU's longtime Director of Greek Life, Angela Guillory, reports to the Dean of Students, Mari Fuentes-Martin. Fuentes-Martin until recently reported to Keppler, according to an LSU student affairs organizational chart. Fuentes-Martin took over Keppler's role on an interim basis last month, according to her LinkedIn page.

