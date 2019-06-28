The 30 officers of the Southern University Police Department will be getting new, high-velocity bulletproof vests thanks to a $10,000 grant from corporate donors.
The grant, distributed through the Capital Area Law Enforcement Foundation, comes from the ExxonMobil Foundation and the North Baton Rouge Chemical Industry Task Force, Southern University said in a statement Friday.
With the funds, the university's police officers will be able to replace their current vests with more protective body armor. The Colorado-based Angel Armor company will be providing the new gear, the university said.
"We want to thank our partners" in providing the funds for the new armor, Southern University's Chief of Police Joycelyn Johnson said Friday. "The vests will ensure an additional level of protection for our officers as they serve the campus community."