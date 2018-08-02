DONALDSONVILLE — When the next president of Ascension Parish government takes office in January 2020, that person could pocket a $12,000 pay raise over his or her predecessors and become the highest-paid parishwide elected official in Ascension.
Building from discussions that emerged this spring in a review of the parish's home rule charter and from earlier council discussion in recent years, the Parish Council is proposing a roughly 8 percent to 10 percent salary increase for the next president that would push the salary somewhere above $160,000 per year.
The president, who currently is paid $148,000 a year, oversees nearly 440 employees, with annual revenues of $126 million and total cash and other assets of $434 million, according to 2017 audits.
Parish Councilman Benny Johnson, whose committee put the raise forward to the council, said the proposed raise is intended to keep pace with the president's expanding duties and employee base.
"It's just something we looked at to try to attract a better candidate for that position," Johnson said Thursday night after a key early council vote on the raise.
The push comes not long after the council rejected a bid to change the structure of parish government that would have done away with the elected parish president in favor of an appointed parish manager who would have professional credentials.
The current parish president, Kenny Matassa, who wouldn't get the raise unless he is re-elected in 2019, recently was acquitted of a bribery charge that had lingered over his administration since mid-2016.
The Personnel Committee that Johnson chairs recommended the pay increase on July 11, the same day Matassa was acquitted. The committee met at the same courthouse annex building in Gonzales upstairs from the courtroom wing where Matassa had been cleared just hours earlier by District Judge Thomas Kliebert Jr.
The proposed ordinance, which the full council unanimously introduced Thursday for future consideration, would pay the parish president $1 more than the highest annual salary among the other parishwide elected officials in Ascension.
A final vote and public hearing is expected Aug. 16 in Gonzales.
Home rule charter committee member and former local football coach Van Lambert proposed making the parish president the highest paid official in late March as a proposed amendment to the charter.
Lambert then proposed that a small margin be used to keep the president's pay tops in Ascension and dubbed it "the Nick Saban rule," a reference the University of Alabama and former LSU football coach's desire to be top dog both on the field and in the pocket book.
The other parishwide elected officials whose pay would serve as the salary benchmark are the sheriff, clerk of court and assessor.
The exact figure for the future parish president won't be known until sometime in 2019 or 2020 when those officials' pay is set. According to audits for the 2017 fiscal year, the three parishwide officials' annual pay ranged between $158,746 and $160,019. Clerk of Court Bridget Hanna was the highest paid then.
Matassa is currently paid $148,000 per year in salary. Parish presidents do not currently receive annual cost-of-living adjustments, but the proposed ordinance would allow the president's pay to be reset at the start of every new term.
The office has had that level of pay since February 2013, when Tommy Martinez was in the last of his four terms as parish president, according public records received after a request filed by The Advocate earlier this year.
The parish home rule charter requires that the parish president be paid at least $55,000 but allows the council to change the parish president's pay by ordinance, though not in the last year of the term.
In early 2000s, the Parish Council adopted an ordinance setting the president's pay at $100,000 starting in Jan. 1, 2004, and drawing from general fund dollars.
But beginning 5½ years ago, the Parish Council began reaching agreements with separate parish drainage and utility districts that included paying the parish president separate monthly stipends for operation of those districts.
The districts' budgets ultimately fall under the purview of the council but, legally, are separate entities with dedicated revenues.
The agreements include both of Ascension's self-funded drainage districts — East and West Ascension — and Ascension Consolidated Utilities District No. 1, which primarily provides water to western Ascension.
Those stipends, which took effect between January and July 2013, boosted the parish president's pay by $48,000 per year from $100,000, according to intergovernmental agreements obtained by The Advocate.
Martinez, Ascension's first and longest-serving parish president, has long been an advocate of increasing the parish president pay. He has argued that the parish leader should have a salary that matches those of his peer officials in Ascension if the parish wants to attract good candidates.
Martinez and current council members said the proposed increase would eliminate the ability of the parish president to receive additional stipends if the pay increase were adopted.