A Belle Rose man has been found guilty for the injury of one of two men shot during a late night argument arising after a neighborhood funeral celebration in early 2017, prosecutors said Monday.

Jurors found Kirby Thomas, 40, guilty Friday of attempted manslaughter, being a felon in possession of firearm, and possession of crack cocaine in the Jan. 5, 2017, double-shooting outside his Greenbriar Street home near Paincourtville.

Thomas faces up to 20 years on each of the counts. Judge Jason Verdigets of the 23rd Judicial District Court has set sentencing for Nov. 28.

Last year, prosecutors were unable to continue a case against Thomas over the second person shot in the incident. That person, Nehemiah Jones, 28, a Belle Rose street rapper known as Duffle Bag Gudda, later died from his injuries.

On June 7, 2017, the Assumption Parish grand jury issued a no true bill to a second-degree murder charge that prosecutors had brought against Thomas over Jones' slaying.

Jones and Lashon Brown, 30, also of Belle Rose, were found shot in Thomas’ driveway. Both men were taken to an area hospital. Brown survived.

At the time of Thomas' arrest, he claimed self-defense in the shootings.

Tyler Cavalier, spokesman for 23rd Judicial District Attorney Ricky Babin, said Monday that Thomas and Brown had gotten in an argument earlier in the day during the extended funeral celebration on Greenbriar.

Brown came back hours later to speak with Thomas, but then called Jones, telling him that Thomas had a “chopper,” or assault rifle, and asking Jones to come get him, Cavalier said.

When Jones arrived, he got out his vehicle with a gun and soon afterward shooting began, Cavalier said.

Cavalier said Brown, who was never armed, was shot in the back as he tried to flee.

Thomas did not testify on his own behalf but his attorneys made a "stand your ground" argument at trial. Jurors were unanimous in their verdict on the attempted manslaughter charge but voted 11-1 on each of the other two counts.