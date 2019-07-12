A federal judge in Baton Rouge issued an emergency, temporary order Friday evening blocking Iberville Parish from installing water-filled dams along the south bank of Bayou Manchac at the urging of officials in neighboring East Baton Rouge Parish.
U.S. District Judge Brian A. Jackson issued the emergency order 7:15 p.m. and has set a hearing for 2 p.m. Monday to see if city-parish officials should get a more extensive delay from the court, an order says.
City-parish government lawyers filed suit against Iberville Parish Friday afternoon in the Middle District Court after that parish's president, Mitch Ourso, had announced he was staging the barriers, known as Aquadams, to protect his residents from expected flooding in Bayou Manchac.
Jackson wrote that the emergency order was necessary to maintain the "status quo" because the city-parish suit raises flooding and drainage concerns that must be addressed before Barry makes landfall.
"This is an irreparable injury insofar as the exacerbation of flooding in East Baton Rouge Parish could cause substantial damage to property and loss of life," Jackson added in his order.
His order comes less than 24 hours before Tropical Storm Barry is expected to hit the Louisiana coast and chug through central part of the state with severe, flooding rains.
The storm is expected to bring 10 to 15 inches or more in isolated areas and significant flooding along Bayou Manchac, the Amite River and some tributaries that flow into Manchac from East Baton Rouge Parish.
With the next hearing not set until Monday afternoon, the order prevents Iberville Parish government from installing the dams, at a minimum, until after Manchac has passed flood stage, National Weather Service projections say.
The barriers were not yet in place Friday along Manchac Road, which follows the bayou, because water levels were too low in the waterway. The road, which is an extension of Alligator Bayou Road in Ascension, was already closed to through traffic on Friday in preparation for the dams.
According to the suit, the dams can hold back up to 2 feet of additional water above the road surface along Manchac.
The Manchac and Spanish Lakes areas in southern East Baton Rouge and eastern Iberville are, at times, contested ground as the two parishes and Ascension share the area and all have an interest in how water is managed through the swamp basin and the bayou to protect their own residents.
Attempts to create a regional flood control system in the area about a decade ago faltered as the parishes couldn't reach an agreement, scuttling the opportunity for key federal permits.
But, in August 2016, Iberville and Ascension officials complained that an estimated 17 billion of gallons of floodwater from East Baton Rouge had overtopped Manchac and Alligator Bayou roads and sent the floodwater into the basin where their residents live, leaving them inundated for weeks afterward.
The parishes had to install some barriers then and cut the roads open to allow the water to flow out more quickly than the handful of floodgates could handle.
Ourso said Friday he was staging the barriers to avoid a repeat of the 2016 flood, but Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome followed Ourso's announcement Friday with a promise that a suit would be forthcoming to block the barriers.
In the federal lawsuit, the city-parish accuses Ourso and his parish's civil engineer, Tom David Jr., of violating East Baton Rouge Parish's constitutional due process rights and its property rights by causing an "irreparable damage" to the city-parish through the planned installation of the dams.
"Mayor/President Ourso and Iberville Parish have not provided sufficient data or any form of substantive support that the placement of these (Aqua dams) will not cause potential harm to City/Parish and its citizens," the suit alleges. "Rather, hydraulic findings show that the (Aqua dams) will cause harm to the citizens of East Baton Rouge Parish, and this would pose a unique hazard amongst both the City/Parish and its citizens."
The suit notes that Ourso has been using the dams since 2017 despite warnings from city-parish officials about the effect it could on East Baton Rouge Parish residents.
The suit also accuses Ourso of failing to give city-parish officials or residents sufficient notice of his plans and claims his plan to install the dams violate state law, Federal Emergency Management Agency rules on floodplain management and his own parish ordinances.
Ourso's attorney, Phil Breaux, was unable to comment on the suit earlier on Friday because he did not have a copy.
The suit from the city-parish and the order from Jackson were brought on an expedited basis without a chance for Iberville to file objections.
The city-parish is also asking Judge Jackson to force Iberville Parish to conduct a hearing about the dams for neighboring residents to speak about the possible risk and to provide alternatives to the dams that won't pose a threat to surrounding parishes.
The city-parish is seeking attorney's fees, court costs and other expenses.