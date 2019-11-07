Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of an early-morning duplex fire just north of Southern University.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department says the blaze was reported around 4:15 a.m. in the 9000 block of Avenue J.
Authorities arrived on scene and found a room in unit 10 of the duplex on fire. Officials say the blaze was contained before it could spread to any neighboring apartments.
The duplex was unoccupied at the time, and no one was injured.
Cause of the fire is undetermined. The incident remains under investigation.