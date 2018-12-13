Ascension Parish awarded a $2.5 million contract amendment to GSA Consulting Engineers and its subcontractors Thursday to design and oversee construction of a major revamp of the west bank water system that serves Donaldsonville and surrounding areas.

The Parish Council awarded the new agreement through an amendment to a year-and-a-half old prior agreement it has with GSA and did not seek a new round of proposals from other firms.

The parish plans to use $17.5 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to perform millions of dollars in upgrades to the old Peoples Water Service system that supplies Donaldsonville, replacing 3,410 water meters and more than 20 miles of leaking, undersized or outdated water lines.

Ascension also plans to upgrade water tanks and the company's former water plant near the Mississippi River and link it to a newer parish-built system on the city's outskirts. The parish-built system, known as Ascension Consolidated Utilities District No. 1, lacks its own water supply and must buy from neighboring parishes.

William Daniel, the parish's infrastructure director, said GSA will have about nine to 10 months to finish the engineering under the new contract. Once USDA approves the plans, the parish can move into the construction and replacement work, all of which must be competitively bid.

The parish bought the Peoples Water system for $5.9 million in the fall of 2016 but a confidential assessment made before the purchase suggested the system, which Ascension has since renamed Parish Utilities of Ascension, needed more than $10 million in upgrades.

Announced in October, the funding award from USDA splits the parish's money between a loan and a grant. About $9.5 million is a loan and the rest is the grant.

The amendment process applied Thursday shut the opportunity for other companies to pursue the far more lucrative work. But parish officials said GSA received the original, older and smaller contract on Aug. 3, 2017, after a request-for-proposals process that drew interest from other firms.

That original $150,000 contract paid the Gonzales-based firm to do preliminary engineering, hydraulics and other work to seek the USDA funding, the new amendment says.

On Thursday, Daniel said it made sense to have GSA take over the final design and construction oversight because the company had already done the preliminary work, is familiar with the west bank water systems and is qualified to do the job.

"It was competitively procured based on qualifications, and that's the way you're supposed to do it," he said of the original contract.

GSA has decades of experience in Ascension, serving the parish and all three municipalities at times, including Donaldsonville at present, on road and other infrastructure jobs.

Daniel added that he checked with USDA, which told him it was fine to award the larger contract through an amendment.

The contract amendment did not generate much discussion Thursday before the council. The agreement was on the council's the consent agenda, an area reserved for items seen as needing little discussion because of consensus or their routine nature.

The deal was approved unanimously. Asked later, some council members said they were aware of the value of the contract amendment but were uncertain when proposals had been publicly solicited from firms.