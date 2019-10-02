Renovations to the Baton Rouge River Center's Theatre for the Performing Arts might finally begin sometime this month — more than a year after they were supposed to have begun.

The cosmetic upgrades to the more than 40-year-old facility will cost a bit less than what was first proposed, but the theater won't re-open until the beginning of 2021 because the city-parish opted to re-bid the project after the first round of proposals from contractors came in way over budget.

"We appropriated a certain amount of money to do this project and are excited we figured out a way to make it come under budget," said Les Crooks, interim general manager at the River Center.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome had announced in June 2017 that $18.1 million in renovations would begin mid-2018 at the theater. At that time, it was set to reopen in late 2019 or early 2020.

Upgrades announced at the time included expanding the lobby and guest services area and improving seats and aisles, which would slightly reduce capacity. The theater currently seats just under 2,000 people.

Other changes on tap include VIP boxes with larger seats and additional amenities; VIP lounge areas, expanded and improved access and seating for people with disabilities and larger bathroom and concessions areas.

The city-parish issued bonds for the project. Those bonds will be repaid from a combination of local occupancy taxes and state sales tax revenue dedicated for River Center improvements.

Crooks said the city-parish, which owns the theater, made some changes to the original designs for the renovations after contractors' bids came in over budget.

"Part of the reason was due to the tariffs on steel right now and partly because we had some structural glass in the plans that no one in the market had ever worked with," he said. "We had the architect redesign some things, taking all of that out, and we were able to remove the furniture, fixtures and equipment portion out. We got a separate fund to take care of that."

The Metro Council in August awarded the now $15.8 million construction contract to Buquet and LeBlanc, the lowest bidder of the four companies that submitted in the second round of proposals.

The city-parish is set to hold a pre-construction meeting this week with the contractors. The project is expected to take at least 14 months to finish.

Crooks said they've tried to make accommodations for the number of organizations and performance arts groups that hold annual events at the theater, transforming the River Center's arena area to accommodate the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre's performance this year of "The Nutcracker" and some of the Broadway shows set to visit Baton Rouge in the near future.

The Baton Rouge Symphony held at least one performance in the arena since the theater's closing, Crooks said.

Eric Marshall, executive director of the Baton Rouge Symphony, said the First Baptist Church has been the symphony's main venue for shows since the theater was shut down.

And although they're eager to return, they've viewed not being in the River Center Theatre as an opportunity to engage with the public in a new way.

"We've gotten to go to other places and expand out footprint," Marshall said. "It has had its challenges for sure, but we're excited the renovations are back underway."

Molly Buchmann, artistic director for the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre, said they "feel like dancing" after hearing that renovations will finally be underway since they also had to scramble to find other venues in the past year.

"The River Center theater has been our home base since the day it opened," Buchmann said. "It has been a daunting task to find accommodations. The fact that we were having to do so much to adjust and they hadn't started to do anything since the year we moved out … has been frightening for us."