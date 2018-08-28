City Hall and architects for the downtown library project have finally come to an agreement on the fixes needed to make the structure stable again.

After architects provided a list of proposed changes earlier this month, the city-parish has modified the list and agreed on the best course of action for the building. WHLC Architecture provided an update Tuesday saying that the building needs additional steel plates and more welding in multiple locations along four separate gridlines.

Once that work is complete, workers will use the current hydraulic jacks that are propping up the library to lift the building higher.

Still, that will not be the end of the repairs. Once the building is lifted higher, "remaining remedial work can be performed and inspected," according to the update. The building will require more bracing and roof inspections.

"Once all structural remediation work is completed and inspected, the hydraulic shoring jacks can be removed," the update reads. "After all structural work is completed, all additional subsequent work can commence. This work may include fireproofing, ductwork repair, sheet rock, plaster, metal panel, and various repair to other finishes."

Architects said they expect the General Contractor — Buquet and LeBlanc — to have a price and estimated timeline for the repair work by the end of the week.

