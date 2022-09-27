An art teacher in St. James Parish who is accused of inappropriate sexual behavior with one of her students has been ordered back in jail after she was found to have gone to a daiquiri shop, a sno-ball stand and other spots in Donaldsonville that violated the terms of her home incarceration.
In March, St. James prosecutors charged Lisa Ann Samuels, 51, of Donaldsonville, of molestation of a juvenile. She has been accused of telling a then-12-year-old student about her sexual relationships with women, insinuating that the girl might like women too and, on another occasion, stroking her breasts.
Samuels was put on administrative leave after her arrest on Jan. 12, school officials have said. She was released to home incarceration on March 30 and ordered to wear a GPS monitor, court papers show.
But, in late July, prosecutors alleged that the monitoring company had found Samuels was going to locations not authorized by Judge Tess Percy Stromberg.
Samuels has been caring for her family and, in April, Stromberg allowed Samuels to bring her parents to the doctor, go to the drugstore, go to her attorney's office and go to court in Convent, court papers show.
But prosecutors said the monitoring company detected Samuels' monitor at a post office, a nail salon, a bank, a sno-ball stand and a daiquiri shop, all in Donaldsonville.
Prosecutors alleged the trips violated her bail conditions and amounted to "a constructive contempt of court."
After a hearing Monday in which a monitoring company official and one of Samuels' family testified before Stromberg in Convent, the judge revoked Samuels' bail and sent her back to jail, court minutes say.
Her next court date is Oct. 24, where she faces a deadline on whether to accept a plea agreement offer from prosecutors. Samuels has pleaded not guilty to the charge.
The allegations against Samuels prompted the girl's parents to file a civil damages lawsuit in April against the parish school board and Samuels, individually and in her capacity as a teacher.
The parties in the case agreed last month to pursue a non-jury trial, but no trial date has been set yet.
A spokesman for District Attorney Ricky Babin didn't return an email for comment Tuesday. Samuels' defense attorney didn't either.