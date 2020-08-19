Three suspects have been arrested and two more are being sought for their alleged involvement in a shooting at a recent trail ride event in Tangipahoa Parish that left one person dead and two more injured.
The shooting happened Aug. 8 around 7:30 p.m. on Vernon Town Road in Roseland where a crowd of around 100 people was gathered and multiple gunmen opened fire, according to TPSO.
Zion Hutcherson, 21, was killed in the shooting, but officials don't believe Hutcherson was the target of the shooting and was instead killed by a stray bullet.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Brandon Perry, 30, of Roseland; Craig Brown, 29, of Amite; and Tommie Diamond, 23, of Kentwood, according to a press release issued Wednesday.
Two others - Jaylohn Mitchell, 19, of Ponchatoula, and Raven Warford, 27, of Natalbany - are being sought on outstanding warrants.
The counts for the three men arrested are as follows:
Perry - second degree murder; two counts of attempted second degree murder; seven counts of possession with intent to distribute; and possession of a stolen firearm.
Brown - two counts of possession with intent to distribute; negligent homicide; two counts of negligent injuring.
Diamond - second degree murder; two counts of attempted second degree murder.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-554-5245.