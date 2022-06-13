Two members of the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council don't want to see public rights-of-way transformed into "tent cities," havens for the city-parish's homeless population.
So they've introduced a proposed ban that would prohibit camping in any publicly-owned area. Offenders could be fined up to $200 and/or jailed for up to 15 days should they set up temporary shelter for more than 12 hours within a public right-of-way.
But advocates for the homeless say the proposal would make the work they do to provide resources and help to those in need that much harder. The Metro Council will hold a public hearing and consider adopting the measure at its June 22 meeting.
The proposal's sponsors, Councilman Dwight Hudson and Councilwoman Laurie Adams, say the ban's goal isn't about putting homeless people behind bars.
"The last thing we need is to have more folks in jail that aren't there for violent crimes," Hudson said. "But we do have an obligation to get the parish cleaned up and put our best foot forward when it comes to presenting our city."
Adams adds, "This is about putting guardrails back up in society. It's critical as a city and a community that we say what's acceptable and what's not acceptable."
The encampments have been labeled as public safety hazards, hotbeds for criminal activity and litter nuisances.
But the issue in Baton Rouge is a far cry from what's going on in New Orleans, where encampments dot stretches of interstate overpasses in highly visible parts of the city.
Hudson and Adams both say several problem areas have popped up where one or more homeless individuals have set up tents in public spaces — like beneath the overpass where O'Neal Lane meets Interstate 12, and along Bluebonnet Boulevard across from the Ketcham Fitness Center.
"We control the right of way; we have the ability to move people out," Hudson said. "What we've found is that as soon as we move them out, they come back. Where there are these areas with repetitive problems or offenders, we need a tool with a little more teeth."
Their proposed ordinance would give law enforcement the authority to determine if a pop-up tent is an imminent health or safety hazard, and if so, proceed with citing a fine and/or arresting the individual.
However, if that's not the case, law enforcement must first explain to the person that it's prohibited to set up a camp within public areas, advise the person of available resources and sheltering to the best of the responding officer's knowledge, and contact a city-parish representative with the authority to transport and connect the homeless person to those resources and/or shelter.
The ordinance would not apply to private property. In those cases, it's up to the owner to reach out to law enforcement to file a complaint to begin the process of clearing those areas.
There could be legal consequences for the city-parish should law enforcement address the issue by just taking down tents and removing the belongings of homeless individuals without proper notice.
A decision by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in 2018 that cities cannot enforce anti-camping ordinances if there aren't enough shelter beds available for their homeless population. That court covers the western U.S.
"I don't think we really have a position on the (Metro Council) proposal," said Chief Administrative Officer Darryl Gissel. "Our office has been working and working aggressively to address the issue."
In 2020, the Mayor's Office partnered with several community outreach groups and local law enforcement to form teams that have been going out twice a week to seek out those without permanent housing and link them to shelters and to resources such as job references and bus tickets.
That process can be slow since most of the work is tied to federal grants, which have their own stipulations and guidelines on how they can be utilized and on whom.
"We feel like we've basically got this work covered," Gissel said. "We're doing what we can."
Weston Schild, executive director of One Stop, said the proposed ordinance would only hinder that work and exacerbate the very issue the Metro Council is trying to address.
"Criminalization makes it harder to house people experiencing homelessness," Schild said.
The Capital Area Alliance for the Homeless One Stop Service Center operates as a day center for people experiencing homelessness, offering them the opportunity to get off their feet, escape the elements, clean themselves and their clothes and check their mail. The group is one the agencies partnering with the Mayor's Office with its outreach efforts.
"Landlords do background checks and a criminal history and repeated incarcerations don't help their case," Schild said. "And that $200 fine: For our folks and persons experiencing homelessness, that might as well be $10,000."
Schild said he can sympathize with how upsetting it is to see homeless encampments around the city but constantly moving encampments with no coordination with housing providers doesn't address the issue of homelessness.
"It's not helping if you keep breaking up encampments," he said.