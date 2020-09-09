The East Baton Rouge Metro Council voted not to approve a proposed $5 million settlement in the civil lawsuit filed against local leaders on behalf of Alton Sterling's five children, who lost their father in a 2016 police shooting that ignited protests and nationwide controversy.

The measure needed a seven votes for approval, but garnered just six. The sponsors of the item — council members Chauna Banks, LaMont Cole, Donna Collins-Lewis and Chandler Loupe — voted in favor of the item alongside council members Erika Green and Tara Wicker.

Voting against the measure were council members Denise Amoroso, Dwight Hudson, Matt Watson, Trae Welch and Scott Wilson. Councilwoman Jen Racca voted to abstain.

The civil lawsuit, filed in 2017 against local leaders, alleges the 2016 police shooting that left Sterling dead exemplified longstanding problems of racist attitudes and excessive force within the Baton Rouge Police Department. The lawsuit is inching toward a March 2021 trial date, now more than four years after the Black man was killed during a struggle with two White police officers outside a Baton Rouge convenience store.

The shooting ignited protests against police brutality — and exacerbated deep divisions among Baton Rouge residents and leaders, often along racial lines — after cell phone video of the confrontation went viral online. Federal and state prosecutors declined to press charges against the officers involved, arguing Sterling reached for a handgun inside his pocket in the moments before the shooting.

This story will be updated.