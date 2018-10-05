A 26-year-old man was killed Thursday night during a fatal crash with a tanker trailer along Scenic Highway, the Baton Rouge Rouge Police Department reports.
Sgt. L’Jean Mckneely Jr., a spokesman for BRPD, said Friday investigators are still looking into the circumstances leading to the death of Travis Curry, 14131 East Northgate Ct., who crashed into the rear end of a large tanker trailer carrying hazardous materials around 11:45 p.m. Thursday.
The crash occurred in the 10600 block of Scenic Highway near a railroad crossing.
The tractor trailer had stopped prior to the railroad tracks crossing Scenic Hwy when the crash occurred. Both vehicles were traveling north bound on Scenic Hwy, McKneely said.
McKneely said Curry was transported to a local hospital after the crash where he later died from his injuries.
The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.
McKneely said the crash is still under investigation.