Police arrested Baton Rouge rapper Boosie Badazz, also known as Lil Boosie, in Atlanta on accusations of property damage at a concert, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The rapper, whose real name is Torrence Hatch, is accused of inciting violence and destroying property at the "Legendz of the Streetz" show on Oct. 1. It featured 2Chainz, Rick Ross, Jeezy and Gucci Mane.

Officers were called to the State Farm Arena around 12:40 a.m. after receiving a report of vandalism, Altlanta police spokesperson Officer Anthony Grant told the AJC. After damaging the set, Hatch left the stage and continued to destroy more property belonging to the arena.

According to TMZ, the rapper performed on stage for two minutes before a fight broke out on stage. A man from the DJ booth came down and started swinging at another man on stage for an unknown reason.

Chaos ensued and event managers called off the show.

Police said no injuries were reported, but several pieces of property, ranging from production equipment to tables and tents were destroyed.

The rapper was booked into the Fulton County Jail Monday around 9:45 p.m. He was released less than 24 hours later on bond.

Hatch was charged with 2nd degree criminal damage to property, inciting a riot and disorderly conduct property and criminal trespass.

Hatch's next court date has not been set, Fulton County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Tracy Flanagan told the AJC.