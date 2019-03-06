A man accused of killing five people, including his own parents, in a two-parish shooting rampage in January is being held at the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola pending trial.

Dakota Theriot, 21, was moved to the penitentiary for "security reasons," according to Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office Spokeswoman Lori Steele.

People awaiting trial who cannot afford bond are typically held in a parish jail, not a state prison.

Authorities have said that, on the morning of Jan. 26, Theriot shot Summer Ernest, whom investigators and family members described as his girlfriend, her father Billy Ernest and her brother Tanner Ernest in their trailer outside Walker, where he had been staying for a couple weeks. He then stole Billy Ernest's vehicle and drove to Ascension Parish, where he shot his parents, Elizabeth and Keith Theriot, authorities have said.

Dakota Theriot indicted on 3 murder charges in Livingston; records reveal new info LIVINGSTON — The man accused of killing five people in suburban Baton Rouge last month was indicted on first-degree murder charges by a grand …

Theriot was arrested the next morning in Virginia outside his grandmother's house and less than a week later agreed to return to Louisiana to face charges.

Theriot has been indicted on three counts of first-degree murder in Livingston Parish and is expected to face two more murder counts in Ascension Parish. Prosecutors have not said whether they will seek Theriot's execution.

The Louisiana Department of Corrections will "from time-to-time" house high-profile inmates as a courtesy to sheriff's offices, said Ken Pastorick, a spokesman for the agency.

"For his safety and security and for the safety and security of the institution (in Livingston Parish), we'll house those inmates," Pastorick said.

Why death penalty prosecution is murky in case of Dakota Theriot, accused of killing 5 On its face, the man who authorities say admitted to killing five people, including his own parents, in a two-parish shooting rampage last mon…

He noted that there could be family or friends of the victims living or working in the Livingston Parish facility.

Steele did not respond to a request seeking additional information about the reasons for the transfer.

Livingston Parish District Attorney Scott Perrilloux said he could not remember this happening before in his career.

+2 Confessed killer Dakota Theriot drove to Virginia to say 'I love you, I'm sorry,' attorney says WARSAW, Va. (AP) — A man charged with killing his parents and three others in Louisiana before fleeing to Virginia had made the drive north to…

Perrilloux said he expects an arraignment for Theriot on the murder charges later this month. Tyler Cavalier, a spokesman for the Ascension Parish District Attorney's Office, said prosecutors there intend to take the case to a grand jury but have not yet set a date.

Records show Theriot had a long history of substance abuse, violence and mental illness.