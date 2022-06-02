Authorities responded to smoke spewing inside the Mall of Louisiana Thursday evening and briefly cleared people from the premises as a precaution.
No one was hurt, and firefighters ultimately found that the smoke came from a burned-out ventilation or air-conditioning unit. The faulty unit did not cause "a working fire," St. George Fire Department spokesperson Meg Kling said.
Crews worked to discern the origins of the smoke between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., Kling said. They found that the issue was isolated to the problematic ventilation device, she said.
"The guys got in the roof, got inside and found nothing," Kling said.