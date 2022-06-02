stgeorgefire.adv_HS_001

Members of the St. George fire department respond to a call, Wednesday, November 14, 2018 in Baton Rouge, La.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

Authorities responded to smoke spewing inside the Mall of Louisiana Thursday evening and briefly cleared people from the premises as a precaution.

No one was hurt, and firefighters ultimately found that the smoke came from a burned-out ventilation or air-conditioning unit. The faulty unit did not cause "a working fire," St. George Fire Department spokesperson Meg Kling said.

Crews worked to discern the origins of the smoke between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., Kling said. They found that the issue was isolated to the problematic ventilation device, she said.

"The guys got in the roof, got inside and found nothing," Kling said.

Email James Finn at JFinn@theadvocate.com or follow him on Twitter, @RJamesFinn.