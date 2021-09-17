LSU on Friday said it expelled 27 students for failing to comply with coronavirus protocols despite multiple warnings.

University spokesman Ernie Ballard said Thursday that 78 students faced disenrollment because they did not submit proof of vaccination, a recent negative test or a positive test from the last three months. The school gave those students a 50% refund and the opportunity to re enroll if they turned in their information before Friday at 4 p.m.

He said 51 of those 78 students “took the necessary steps to remain part of the LSU community,” however.

Ballard said that expulsion was the school’s last resort. With their ouster, he said LSU hopes to send a message that to be part of a community, everyone needs to do their part to keep COVID off campus.

“Everyone has to do their part for us to have a successful fall,” he said, “and that started with students letting us know if they had been vaccinated or to show proof of a negative COVID test or that they had recently had COVID.”

"The goal from the start has been to get students in compliance and not for us to unenroll students,” he said.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

At the end of last week, Ballard said that about 1,200 of the 34,000 enrolled students risked expulsion.

The school sent a message to those students informing them of the rules and advising them to follow protocol or get kicked out.

Then, on Wednesday, LSU President William F. Tate spoke about the university’s pandemic response at the White House. That afternoon, Ballard said most students out of compliance fell in line, but 78 students had to be unenrolled.

Those 78 got yet another warning from LSU.

It took a few more days, but most of them came into compliance as well.

Ultimately, just .08% of the student body refused to follow the rules.