When the chief public defender for Ascension, Assumption and St. James Parishes stepped down in November after 12 years, he did so amid an investigation into claims he made anti-Semitic comments, improperly hired his son and had staff do personal legal work for him, investigative documents show.
The Louisiana Public Defender Board launched the investigation into Alan Robert on Sept. 30 after an email from one of Robert's employees raised some of the allegations, documents show.
The board's investigators substantiated some of the accusations of financial impropriety and some of the anti-Semitism claims against Robert, an investigative summary says. Their conclusions were not so solid on broader accusations Robert created a hostile work environment.
The state public defender board did not take any action because of the investigation, according to board documents, a board attorney and Robert. Board members declined to comment.
Robert resigned Nov. 30, but denied the claims against him.
"My resignation is a direct result of a false and malicious complaint that was filed against me," he wrote in a Nov. 11 email announcing his resignation to his staff and contract lawyers.
Robert says he has been the victim of an unfair investigation by the staff of the state Public Defender Board, characterizing it as a "witch hunt" and the "Spanish Inquisition."
Robert added that the complaint was triggered by a disgruntled, non-attorney employee who had run afoul of office policies and overpaid a contract attorney. He claims that employee filed the complaint about him after he had raised the overpayment and notified the state public defender.
Anti-Semitism allegations
The alleged anti-Semitic comments were directed toward Susan Kutcher Jones, chief deputy defender in the 23rd Judicial District Court and Robert's former longtime litigation supervisor, with whom he had worked closely for years, according to a staff investigative summary.
Jones, who declined to comment about the investigation, is ethnically Jewish and practices in the Reformed Judaism denomination.
Board investigators concluded that "multiple staff members confirmed hearing Mr. Robert making remarks to Ms. Kutcher-Jones that they consider to be anti-Semitic."
The investigative summary doesn't describe specifically what kind of anti-Semitic comments were substantiated. But other documents indicate Robert had made jokes about Jewish religious holidays in front of Jones.
Jones initially denied the anti-Semitism claims about Robert to one investigator but later admitted to another investigator that Robert had made anti-Semitic remarks toward her, investigative records show.
"She stated that he often makes jokes and statements about her religion that as a Jewish woman, she just 'knows' the intent of the comments," investigative documents say.
Board records show she was not the initial whistleblower but spoke to investigators only after they started the probe. She discussed her concerns about Robert and the fear some contract defense attorneys had about speaking to investigators, records show.
Robert vehemently denied the anti-Semitism allegations.
"There's absolutely no allegations of fact made of any anti-Semitism. In other words, that was just a general statement unsupported by any claims of a specific nature," he said in an interview. "It's impossible to respond to other than to say it's bull----."
Investigators said they found allegations that Robert denied the Holocaust. Robert denied that, telling investigators he had visited a Nazi concentration camp and brought back for Jones a book about the camp and a gold star of David with precious stones. Distant relatives in Jones' family suffered in Nazi camps.
Investigators also uncovered allegations that the judges and other court personnel in the 23rd JDC had treated Jones in an anti-Semitic fashion, particularly over religious holidays and court scheduling. But they reached no conclusions on those claims.
Alvin Turner Jr., chief judge of the 23rd Judicial District Court, said Thursday that he had spoken with other judges in the district and none, including him, had been questioned by board investigators.
He did not comment about the anti-Semitism allegations.
Alleged financial issues
Robert is accused of hiring his son to do legal work for the public defender office and paying him $1,845 in 2018 — board investigators called it "a clear ethics violation." He also is accused of having an office staffer do his personal legal work on public time.
The board also uncovered allegations that he paid his contract attorneys illegal $250 bonuses, paid them before they submitted their timesheets, and left day-to-day management of the office to Jones and another staffer.
In a written response to the state board and in interviews this past week, Robert charged that the financial claims were a trumped-up rehashing or misportrayal of old matters that had previously been resolved or weren't problems at all. He said his office had sterling financial audits and a $1 million surplus when he left Nov. 30.
Robert said his son gave back the money after an earlier audit by the Public Defender Board. He also said the payment never resulted in ethics sanctions.
Robert told investigators that the attorney payments were part of the regular pay schedule, though investigators asserted the structure could still be illegal and noted contract attorneys described their $250 payments as bonuses.
Robert told investigators that it was Jones' role to have day-to-day contact with lawyers and that he was managing his and another public defender office with a vacant chief at the time of the probe.
Hostile workplace claims
Among the allegations raised in the initial whistleblower email and in subsequent interviews with staffers, Robert was accused of treating female employees with medical and family health issues differently than male employees, primarily by cutting pay.
"The 23rd Judicial District Public Defender Office has become a hostile environment to work in," the whistleblower's email alleges. "We are treated bad by Mr. Robert because we are females."
The whistleblower also said Robert falsely told Jones that she could be liable for a hefty fine that may come after Robert had hired and paid his son.
The staff investigative summary says investigators found the hostile workplace claims unclear, though they determined two female contract attorneys had been treated differently than their male counterparts in similar situations.
Robert said the differential treatment had come at the female attorneys' request.