John G. Davies, president and CEO of the Baton Rouge Area Foundation, is retiring at the end of 2021 after 33 years leading a philanthropic organization that has grown from $5 million to $722 million.
Davies will continue as chairman of the Wilbur Marvin Foundation, a supporting nonprofit of BRAF. He will work with Commercial Properties Realty Trust to build out The Water Campus, a 35-acre research park south of downtown Baton Rouge where scientists and engineers work on ways to adapt to rising seas and vanishing wetlands. Commercial Properties manages and develops properties for the Wilbur Marvin Foundation. A share of earnings from the real estate are used by BRAF to make grants.
Davies, 71, made the announcement at the foundation’s annual meeting of members and fund donors at the Manship Theater in the Shaw Center for the Arts, one of the organization's signature projects in a collaborative effort to revive downtown.
“My work for the foundation is my life’s work,” Davies said. “I am extraordinarily proud of the achievements that our team has delivered to our community. I cannot imagine a more fulfilling career. Much good has been done and much important work lies ahead. I look forward to witnessing the achievements that the foundation will register in the future.”
Foundation Chair Jennifer Eplett Reilly and Past Chairs William E. Balhoff and Dennis Blunt will lead a national search to find a new CEO and president, with the new leader expected to be hired by late fall.
“John Davies is an exceptionally visionary, strategic, engaging and entrepreneurial foundation leader," Reilly said. “He has grown the Baton Rouge Area Foundation exponentially in assets during his tenure."
“John and his team have launched a myriad of innovative collaborations that have changed our community and our everyday life for the better, including Plan Baton Rouge, the Shaw Center for the Arts, the Water Institute for the Gulf, New Schools for Baton Rouge, the Bridge Center and BREADA Farmers’ Market. He has become an international voice for community philanthropy, assisting in the development of community foundations around the world. His life work has resulted in truly transformative shifts, here in Baton Rouge and far beyond.”
During Davies’ tenure, which began in 1988, the foundation granted more than $550 million to nonprofits and projects, thanks to donors.
BRAF has also collaborated on large-scale projects to improve civic life, led human services initiatives to improve well-being, supported science organizations, such as Pennington Biomedical, and developed real estate in challenging areas of the parish, officials said.
Plan Baton Rouge was the master plan that guided a downtown revival, with the foundation taking on key recommendations of the blueprint with an underlying goal of making downtown a place people can live, work and be entertained. BRAF, through the Wilbur Marvin Foundation, built three apartment buildings on or near the riverfront, developed the IBM building and rehabbed the Hilton Hotel.
Other foundation-led projects include the formation of New Schools for Baton Rouge, a nonprofit that is successfully drawing the nation’s best nonprofit schools to the parish, and the Bridge Center for Hope, which cares for people who are in the grips of a crisis caused by mental health problems or addictions.