GONZALES — Jackie Webre dropped the family's checkbooks and financial documents on the kitchen table earlier this month and gave her husband of 37 years the last push he needed to announce a surprise run for Ascension Parish president.

Rick Webre, for 13 years the homeland security director of Ascension Parish, said that he’d recently lost trust in the leadership of parish government, leaving the 58-year-old only a few years from retirement and miserable leaving for work in the morning.

His wife assured him they could make things work financially.

Webre said he couldn't in good conscience continue drawing a salary from the parish working for the current administration while his attention would be focused on running for an office where he felt he could make the changes to parish government that he believes are necessary.

"'Go run. You can change this,'" Rick Webre quoted his wife telling him that day in their kitchen a few weeks ago.

Webre's entry into the Oct. 12 election on the last day of qualifying caught the political establishment off guard and scrambled the dynamics of what had been shaping up to be a three-horse race.

Already on the campaign trail were Clint Cointment, a Gonzales surveyor who narrowly lost to current Parish President Kenny Matassa in 2015; Ricky Diggs, a retired schoolteacher and worker in industrial safety who also ran in 2015; and Murphy Painter, the former chief sheriff's deputy in Ascension and Louisiana Alcohol and Tobacco Control commissioner.

Diggs is a Democrat; the other men are Republicans.

Many are still trying to assess what Rick Webre's entry means for the other candidates running for parish president. But political observers and even his opponents agree it’s all but certain that Ascension residents will be voting in a Nov. 16 runoff to select the next parish president.

Early voting for the Oct. 12 primary election begins Sept. 28.

In deciding to run, Rick Webre kept his cards close to his chest. Even his brother, interim Sheriff Bobby Webre, who has his own race to run in the election for sheriff, didn't find out until after he qualified to run for parish president on the morning of Aug. 8.

After qualifying, Rick Webre said, he met with his brother and some of his supporters later that day and they tried to convince him to withdraw.

"I love my brother. I don't want to do anything to hurt him, but I knew if I ever told him earlier, there would have been a coalition of people that would have to tried to prevent me from doing it, and I had already made up my mind this is what I was going to do and that's why I did what I did," Rick Webre said.

Hours after Rick Webre qualified, Bobby Webre put out a statement reiterating his position that he would not support candidates in any other races. In online statements, Rick Webre said he doesn't need the permission of anyone to run for office.

Rick Webre said he, his brother and others have since had a family meeting and talked out their feelings about his bid to become parish president.

Still, some have raised concerns about conflicts of interest if the two men are elected to the parish's two most powerful executive jobs, a claim Rick Webre dismisses as "an old school political smoke screen."

Parish government and the Sheriff's Office have separate revenues, budgets and missions, though they cross over with the parish jail. Parish government owns and maintains the jail, but the sheriff runs it.

With the catchphrase "Performance, not politics," Rick Webre points to his management of the parish homeland security office and promises voters he'll do a better job of delivering parish government services. The promises come in a race in which management of population growth and the failings of the prior administration are already front and center.

Outgoing Parish President Kenny Matassa did not seek reelection, hurt politically by bribery accusations, for which he was acquitted last year. At a time when Matassa still faced the bribery charge, local business people formed A Better Ascension movement to change the home rule charter and have an appointed parish administrator.

Amid Barry, Ascension president defends Vegas trip: My bad back wouldn't even let me fill sandbags Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa was attending a conference in Las Vegas while Hurricane Barry rolled into the state but said Monday h…

The administrator would have professional education and, they argued, remove politics from parish government. The effort, fought by Matassa, Cointment and others, failed to get on the ballot last year, but the critique of the administration remains a galvanizing one.

Webre's opponents also have been running on better, more efficient and professional management of local government. Some of the candidates refused to speculate about Webre. Painter said he's focused on running his own race and emphasizing his own leadership and management skills.

Painter said he wants to make parish government more transparent and open and operate it in a manner that fulfills “the needs of the people, and that's all the people, east and west Ascension.”

Similarly, Cointment said he’s focused on running his own race — not on Webre’s entry into it — and wants to make it so residents will no longer have to be "embarrassed" about parish government.

Even outside observers willing to comment suggested it's too early to know whether Webre can break through. His opponents have been campaigning for months, and Webre has a limited budget tied to his personal finances. He has no paid campaign manager and has relied on social media and some retail politics so far to get his name before voters.

Blaine Sheets, a businessman and regular fundraiser in local races in the parish, said he thinks Webre has an opportunity to win if he can get his message out, particularly in the northern part of the parish, including Prairieville.

""I can say that because people got problems with Murphy. People got problems with Cointment, and you know he's kind of the clean savior,” Sheets said. “But I don't know if he can get his message out quick enough."

Sheets would not say who he is supporting but said he has not yet been asked to hold fundraisers for anyone.

Roy Fletcher, Matassa's campaign manager in the 2015 race, helped him beat Cointment in the runoff that year by 117 votes. Fletcher said there is no question that Cointment is the candidate to beat this time even with Webre in the race.

"I think he's clearly the front-runner," said Fletcher, who is not working on any campaigns in the parish this year. "I mean … my gut tells me that there's a sense that, you know, 'Look he deserves the job.'"

He said Webre would have been better served by announcing a few months ago.

Prairieville, with its growing base of conservative-leaning, professional voters, could be important to several of the candidates, including Cointment, but the area has often turned out at depressed rates compared with other parts of the parish.

Some see that as an area where Webre also could get uncommitted votes if he can motivate turnout. Fletcher said he didn't expect this election to spur particularly strong turnout in the parish, predicting it won't pass 45%.

Social media and the internet have been rife with speculation that various forces are behind Rick Webre's last-minute step into the race. Webre calls them false conspiracy theories and insists that he is his own man.

Webre did say he'd been approached about running over the past year, but said he rejected those overtures. He said he saw his role as serving as a government manager, until he became disillusioned with the way the current administration was conducting business.

George Valentine, who spent decades in parish politics as a parish councilman and school board member from Dutchtown, said he's skeptical of this claim and believes the A Better Ascension movement, at least tacitly, is behind Webre's rise.

Valentine, who supported Cointment in 2015 and is doing the same this year, said A Better Ascension has promised it would take another shot at its goals.

John Scanlan, one of founders of A Better Ascension, said he was a surprised as anyone when Webre qualified for the race. He disputed the claim his group is behind him, as has Webre.

Webre said if he were president, he would not stand in the way of voters getting to choose their form of government through a ballot initiative.

Scanlan said A Better Ascension, as group, has chosen not to get behind any candidate for parish president because it doesn't think the current form of government works well no matter who is elected. The Parish Council is more important in getting charter amendments on the ballot than who sits as parish president, he added.

At the same time, Scanlan said he believes Webre to be the most qualified person running for parish president.

"We'll see whether in the next 45 days he can convince enough people that that's the case. I think that's the real meat of what we'll see unfold here," Scanlan said.