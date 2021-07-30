A plantation-era Louisiana mansion spanning 7,400 square feet with five bedrooms and 4½ baths is up for auction again in Ascension Parish.
The Bocage antebellum plantation home in Darrow was built in 1837 in an American Greek Revival style after a fire struck the original structure, dating back to 1801. The 1837 rebuild is believed to have been designed by architect James Dakin, also the designer of the Old State Capitol in Baton Rouge. Bocage's original architecture was French Colonial and West Indies-raised cottage style.
The plantation home, which sits on 8 acres of land along River Road near the Mississippi River, was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1991.
Auction information online did not list a minimum bid price. The market value of the property, according to the Ascension Parish Assessors Office, is $1.86 million and taxes would cost $20,247 each year.
The plantation home was put up for sale in 2004 and 2007, respectively. Dr. Marion Rundell, who holds a medical degree from the LSU School of Medicine in New Orleans and is a pathologist in Texas affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, acquired the property in January 2008, records show.
The Louisiana native spent more than a decade restoring the property and it was previously open to the public as a bed-and-breakfast but also for public tours. It also has been used as a film set for movies, including appearing among the Louisiana plantations used in the filming of "12 Years a Slave," released in 2013.
“When I purchased Bocage in 2008 my goal was to open it for the public to enjoy. It is a unique property that maintains an important role in the history of the great plantation houses of the United States," Rundell told the National Register of Historic Places several years ago.
At the time, Rundell furnished the property with paintings by artists such as Rembrandt Peale.
Walk through the property in 3D here.
Read more about the history here and here from the National Registry of Historic Places.
See aerial video below